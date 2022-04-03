Luke Briscoe scored a try hat-trick in Featherstone Rovers' 44-18 Betfred Championship win over Sheffield Eagles. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rovers hold a one-point advantage over second-placed Leigh Centurions as Eagles sit relatively safe in eighth.

Joey Leilua, Ryley Jacks, Craig Hall, Matty Wildie and Morgan Smith scored the remainder of Featherstone’s eight-try matchday tally.

Hall also kept the points ticking over with six successful conversion kicks for Rovers who had the upper hand by half-time when they led 26-4.

Kieran Buchanan was the among the try scorers in Batley Bulldogs' 30-18 Betfred Championship win at Barrow Raiders. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Batley Bulldogs, meanwhile, highlighted their own play-off credentials with an impressive 30-18 win at top-four Barrow Raiders.

Raiders trailed 20-6 at the break but gave Bulldogs a bit of a scare in the second half as they picked up 12 points of their own while restricting the visitors to 10.

It wasn’t, of course, enough to alter the outcome - a third win of the campaign for seventh-placed Batley.

Lucas Walshaw was the only forward to touchdown in the five-try display with other four-pointers coming courtesy of half-back Ben White, full-back Luke Hooley, centre Kieran Buchanan and winger Perry Whiteley.

Scrum-half Tom Gilmore landed three conversions and steered over a couple of penalties for good measure.