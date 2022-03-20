Indeed, Bulldogs led the contest 12-6 at half-time then held their own against one of the Championship’s title contenders.

On this form, coach Craig Lingard and his players can feel confident of building on their current ninth-placed status and reaching the play-offs,

Greg Johnson, Connor Carr and Toby Everett touched down for Bulldogs with Tom Gilmour landing three conversions and Luke Hooley adding a penalty goal.

Josh Hardcastle - scored two tries in Featherstone Rovers' 20-20 draw at Batley Bulldogs. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Josh Hardcastle bagged a try brace in Featherstone’s tally, with Craig Hall, who also kicked two goals, and Ryley Jacks crossing the home whitewash.

Elsewhere, Dewsbury Rams went within a whisker of upsetting the odds against midtable visitors, Newcastle Thunder.

It finished 22-24 at the Tetley’s Stadium - after Dewsbury had come from 18-4 down at half-time.

Both sides scored four tries - Brad Graham, Jordan Schofield, Andy Gabriel and Adam Ryder for Rams - but, crucially Jake Sharrocks converted every one of Thunder’s touchdowns while Matty Beharell totalled three.

Toby Everett - touched down for Batley Bulldogs in Sunday's 20-20 Championship draw with Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Max Flego/London Broncos/SWpix.com.

Rams are 12th in the Championship standings with only one win in six outings but look good value to creep up the ladder while Newcastle are eighth on the bottom rung of three teams each with six points, the other two being Sunday-game victors Sheffield Eagles and Bradford Bulls.

Adam Ryder - one of four try scorers for Dewsbury Rams in their 22-24 deefeat to Newcastle Thunder. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.