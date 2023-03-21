The Parksiders made it two wins from three, lifting them to third in the early-season table, with a 66-22 success at London Skolars.

The game was played on an artificial pitch at New River Stadium and preparation paid off for Kilshaw’s men who

were 34-6 ahead at half-time.

Hunslet's Adam Ryder, pictured tangling with Fin Balback of Leeds Rhinos during the pre-season Harry Jepson Trophy derby. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

Skolars staged a brief rally, but he reflected: “I was pleased with how we started. We had prepared well with the assistance of Milford, who gave us a game on their 4G pitch which is similar to the Skolars’.

“It was our best session all year and we’re very grateful to Milford. Their help paid off, especially in the early stages, when the team followed our gameplan to the letter.”

Assessing Hunslet’s performance, Kilshaw added: “We again hit our best form when our senior players got back on the pitch, while Sam Hallas certainly laid the law down when the Skolars scored their tries from positions we’d invited them into.

“That’s exactly what I want. I’d gone down to the dugout to make my views known, but I didn’t have to say anything.

Captain Steve Crossley 'led by example' in Hunslet's win at London. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Other than during our flattish spell we played some good stuff, scored some quality tries and showed a great deal of professionalism.”

The coach felt with captain Steve Crossley, Michael Knowles and Sam Hallas “led by example” and was delighted to see Adam Ryder run in four tries.

“He had another very good game,” Kilshaw said of the in-form centre. “Nathan Conroy impressed me at scrum-half and I was glad to give Liam Carr an opportunity at prop, which he took well.

“Our attacking play is continuing to improve and we’re now going to make the most of a spell without a match by doing things in training we can’t easily fit in with part-time players in game weeks, such as conditioning and skills work.”

Hunslet have a bye this weekend following scheduled opponents West Wales’ withdrawal from the competition and League One takes a break for the Challenge Cup on April 1 /2.

