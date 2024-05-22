Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s top-flight matches.

Liam Moore is the man in the middle for Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Super League round 12 game at St Helens on Friday, with Tom Grant as his video assistant. It is Moore’s first Rhinos game this season. Chris Kendall and Aaron Moore have both been in the middle for four of Leeds’ matches in 2024, Jack Smith two and Liam Rush and Tom Grant one.

Aaron Moore - brother of Liam - will take charge of Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Hull FC, also on Friday. Marcus Griffiths is his video assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Thaler. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Wakefield-based official Ben Thaler will make his Super League return on Sunday when he referees Hull KR’s game at London Broncos. Thaler has been working in the Championship this season, as well as serving as video official for Super League matches.