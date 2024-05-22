Ben Thaler returns as referees named for St Helens v Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers v Hull FC and others
Liam Moore is the man in the middle for Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Super League round 12 game at St Helens on Friday, with Tom Grant as his video assistant. It is Moore’s first Rhinos game this season. Chris Kendall and Aaron Moore have both been in the middle for four of Leeds’ matches in 2024, Jack Smith two and Liam Rush and Tom Grant one.
Aaron Moore - brother of Liam - will take charge of Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Hull FC, also on Friday. Marcus Griffiths is his video assistant.
Wakefield-based official Ben Thaler will make his Super League return on Sunday when he referees Hull KR’s game at London Broncos. Thaler has been working in the Championship this season, as well as serving as video official for Super League matches.
Appointments for Super League round 12 are: Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards - James Vella (video Ben Thaler); St Helens v Leeds Rhinos - Liam Moore (video Tom Grant); Castleford Tigers v Hull FC - Aaron Moore (video Marcus Griffiths); Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves - Chris Kendall (video Jack Smith); Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors - Tom Grant (video Aaron Moore); London Broncos v Hull KR - Ben Thaler (video James Vella).
