Behind the scenes at Leeds Rhinos training: 7 pictures of preparations for clash v Warrington

Leeds Rhinos return to action after a two-week break when they play host to Warrington Wolves on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 19th Aug 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 10:37 BST

Following some time away, the players were back in training on Monday ahead of a game they must win to keep their top-six hopes alive.

Harry Newman’s return from long-term injury is a boost for Rhinos. Here’s seven pictures of Newman and teammates preparing at Headingley for Sunday’s match.

1. Harry Newman

2. Mikolaj Oledzki

3. Tackle practice

4. Back in business

