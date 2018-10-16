Jones-Bishop brothers and Golding called into Jamaica’s squad

LEEDS RHINOS full-back Ashton Golding and winger Ben Jones-Bishop, of Wakefield Trinity, will add Betfred Super League experience to Jamaica’s squad for next month’s Americas Championship, which is also a qualifier for the 2021 World Cup

The duo have been included in a 29-man training squad for the clash with Canada at the University of North Florida, in Jacksonville, on November 13.

The winners of that will take on either the United States or Chile four days later.

Jones-Bishop’s brother Aaron, a former Milford Marlins player, is also included in the group along with Batley Bulldogs trio Joel Farrell, Wayne Reittie and Keenen Tomlinson.

Other West Yorkshire-based players in the squad include Daniel Thomas of Dewsbury Celtic and Dewsbury Rams’ Jode Sheriffe.

Meanwhile, David Scott (Batley Bulldogs), Sam Brooks (Featherstone Rovers) and Archie Andrade (Wakefield Trinity) have been named in Scotland’s squad for the European Championships, also doubling as a World Cup qualifier. Scotland will be coached by Wakefield’s Chris Chester and Featherstone boss John Duffy. They play Ireland at Morton Stadium, Santry, on Saturday, October 27, Wales at Gala on Friday, November 2 and France at Stade Albert Domec, Carcassone, on Saturday, November 10.