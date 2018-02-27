Hunslet pull out Bradford plum in Ladbrokes Challenge Cup

HUNSLET FACE back-to-back showdowns with fallen giants Bradford Bulls following the fourth round draw for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Gary Thornton’s Parksiders will take on Bradford – whose most recent Cup win was in 2003 – at South Leeds Stadium on the weekend of March 17/18.

The teams are due to meet again in Betfred League One at Odsal the following Sunday. Hunslet will hope for a bumper crowd after 896 fans watched their 72-16 home win over amateurs Oulton Raiders in round three. That was the second-highest attendance of the round, behind the 1,505 at Bulls’ 82-6 demolition of West Wales Raiders.

Batley Bulldogs were drawn at home to Leigh Centurions in an all-Betfred Championship tie.

Bulldogs were beaten 34-6 – their lone defeat so far and Leigh’s only win – when the teams met in the league earlier this month.

Championship sides Dewsbury Rams and Featherstone Rovers were handed trips to League One opposition at Whitehaven and North Wales Crusaders respectively.

Yorkshire’s last community game survivors Normanton Knights were drawn at home to Rochdale Hornets, of the Championship. In other ties involving Yorkshire clubs, Sheffield Eagles – celebrating the 20th anniversary of their famous Wembley win over Wigan Warriors – face a tricky tie at Championship rivals Barrow Raiders.

Championship side Halifax have home advantage over League One Oldham, Doncaster play host to Newcastle Thunder in an all-League One clash and York City Knights will fancy their chances of creating an upset when they face Swinton Lions, who play a division higher, at Bootham Crescent.

Challenge Cup fourth round draw: Hunslet v Bradford Bulls, Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles, Workington Town v London Broncos, Halifax v Oldham, Kells v Toronto Wolfpack, North Wales Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers, Coventry Bears v Pilkington Recs, Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams, Normanton Knights v Rochdale Hornets, Batley Bulldogs v Leigh Centurions, Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder, York City Knights v Swinton Lions.