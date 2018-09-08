Batley Bulldogs v Rochdale Hornets: Diskin delight as Bulldogs finally get their act together

It is a case of better late than never for Batley Bulldogs boss Matt Diskin.

His side have begun to find form in the Betfred Championship Shield and will bid for a third successive win when they play host to bottom club Rochdale Hornets tomorrow (3pm).

Diskin admitted: “It is a bit frustrating we are making steps at the back end of the season when there’s nothing really to play for, but we are showing glimpses of what we can deliver and we can roll into pre-season with a positive mindset.”

Bulldogs won 36-16 at Barrow Raiders last week, after leading 20-4 at half-time and Diskin wants to see a repeat of their first half performance for the full 80 minutes tomorrow.

“It was a good performance, particularly the first half,” Diskin said.

“We dominated throughout, after their early try and we were unlucky not to build up a bigger scoreline.

“In many aspects of our performance the first half was as good as we’ve been all year.

“In the second half we weren’t as clinical, there were a few loose passes here and there and Barrow fought hard.

“We could have put a bigger score on, but just missed out.”

Hornets will be relegated if they don’t win and Diskin is expecting to face a desperate side. “They are tough opposition, there’s some quality in there,” he warned.

“It is make or break for them and that makes them extra dangerous if we don’t get our mindset right.”