Batley Bulldogs v Halifax: Bulldogs must get back to basics and stop self destructing – Diskin

BATLEY BULLDOGS have been urged to stop self-destructing and damage the opposition instead.

Bulldogs are at home to Halifax in a rearranged Betfred Championship clash today (3pm) when they will attempt to bounce back from last Sunday’s Summer Bash loss to Dewsbury Rams.

They are currently seventh in the table, two places behind Halifax, but coach Matt Diskin is confident his men are capable of putting together a run of good results and performances, despite a lengthy injury list, if they get the basics right.

“They are generally good games when we play Halifax, especially at home,” he said.

“They are a fantastic team, look at their result at the Summer Bash [when they beat Featherstone Rovers] and it is a tough task, but if we turn up in the right frame of mind and compete for the full-80 in a disciplined manner we are in with a chance.”

He added: “The last four weeks we’ve been let down by discipline and errors.

“We know individually and as a group we have got to be better.

“If we can address these issues we will be in a good position, but at the moment we are letting ourselves down and May was a frustrating month.

“We’ve seen glimpses of quality, but we’ve got a habit of harming ourselves and giving teams an opportunity when there is no need to.”