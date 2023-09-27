Batley Bulldogs results 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
All Betfred Championship unless stated.
December
Mon 26 Dewsbury H noon pre-season
Bulldogs 32 (Tries White, Hodson, Lillycrop, Campbell, Morton, Flynn. Goals Morton 4), Dewsbury 22 (Tries Garside, Greensmith, Carr, Turner. Goals Turner 3).
January
Sun 22 York A 3pm pre-season
Cancelled – frozen pitch
Sun 29 Hunslet A pre-season
Hunslet 12 (Tries Tries: Knowles, Wray. Goals Sweeting 2), Bulldogs 20 (Tries Walshaw 2, Morton, Hodson. Goals Morton 2).
February
Sun 5 London A 3pm
London 20 (Tries Grant, B Leyland, Walker, Ulberg. Goals O Leyland 2), Bulldogs 30 (Tries Buchanan 2, Leak, Hodson, Flynn. Goals Meadows 2, Morton, Woods, White).
Sun 12 Swinton H 3pm
Bulldogs 16 (Tries Walshaw, Woods, Buchanan. Goals Meadows 2), Swinton 30 (Tries
Butt, Eaves, Badrock, Abram, Olds. Goals Abram 5).
Fri 17 Sheffield A 7.30pm
Sheffeld 36 (Tries Thackeray, Halafihi, Sene-Lefao, Oakes, Jones-Bishop, Murphy. Goals Aston 6), Bulldoigs 0.
Sun 26 Keighley H 3pm
Bulldogs 28 (Tries Buchanan 2, Meadows, Kibula, Morton. Goals Meadows 4), Keighley 23 (Tries Storey, Graham, Chisholm. Goals Chisholm 5. Drop goal Chisholm).
March
Sun 5 Halifax A 3pm
Halifax 20 (Tries Walmsley 2, Woodburn-Hall, Jouffret. Goal Jouffret), Bulldogs 16 (Tries Morton, McGowen, Kibula. Goals Meadows 2).
Sun 12 Wath Brow H 2pm Challenge Cup round 3
Bulldogs 60 (Tries Hodson 4, Morton 2, Gledhill, Kaye, White, Buchanan, Burton. Goals Meadows 8) Wath Brow 0.
Mon 20 Barrow H 7.45pm
Bulldogs 24 (Tries Hodson, Kibula, Meadows, Morton. Goals Meadows 4), Barrow 12 (Tries Burke, Sammut. Goals Shaw 2). Played at Dewsbury due to floodlight failure at Mount Pleasant.
Sun 26 Whitehaven A 3pm
Whitehaven 16 (Tries O'Brien, Newton, Teare. Goals Freeman 2), Bulldogs 18 (Tries Leak, Kear, Walshaw. Goals Meadows 3).
April
Sun 2 Hunslet RLFC A (at Mount Pleasant) 2pm Challenge Cup round 4
Hunslet 6 (Try Hoyle. Goal Gale), Bulldogs 80 (Tries Hodson 4, Morton 3, McGowen 2, White 2, Meadows 2, Flynn, Woods. Goals Meadows 10).
Fri 7 Featherstone H 7.30pm
Bulldogs 18 (Tries Hodson, Gledhill, McGowen. Goals Meadows 3), Featherstone 26 (Tries Hardcastle 2, Briscoe, Leilua, Jones. Goals Hall 3).
Sun 16 Bradford A 3pm
Bradford 16 (Tries Jowitt, Foggin-Johnston, Holmes. Goals Patton, Lilley), Bulldogs 21 (Tries Walshaw, Hodson. Goals Hooley 6. Drop goal Woods).
Sun 23 Keighley H 3pm Challenge Cup round 5
Batley 34 (Walshaw 2, McGowen 2, Hodson, Morton, Meadows. Goals Meadows 3), Keighley 16 (Tries Storey, Ioane, Parker. Goals Gale 2).
May
Mon 8 Widnes H 7.45pm
Bulldogs 11 (Try Walshaw. Goals Hooley 3. Drop goal Woods), Widnes 4 (Try Eckersley).
Sat 13 Toulouse H 6pm
Bulldogs 17 (Tries McGowen 2, Kear. Goals Hooley 2. Drop goal Woods), Toulouse 16 (Tries Marion, Brochon, Ralph. Goals Jussaume 2).
Fri 19 Hull KR A 8pm Challenge Cup round 6
Hull KR 50 (Tries Ryan 3, Linnett 2, Kenny-Dowall 2, Lewis, Luckley. Goals Lewis 5, Wood 2), Bulldogs 0.
Sun 28 Halifax Summer Bash at York 4pm
Bulldogs 20 (Tries Kear, Manning, Woods, Meadows. Goals Meadows 2), Halifax 12 (Tries Moore, Woodburn-Hall. Goals Jouffret 2)
June
Sun 4 York H 3pm
Bulldogs 14 (Tries Kear, Buchanan, Morton. Goal Meadows), York 8 (Tries Glover, Dee).
Sun 11 Newcastle A 3pm
Newcastle 12 (Tries Chapelhow, Donaghy. Goals Williams 2), Bulldogs 26 (Tries Morton 2, McGowen, Meadows, Hodson. Goals Meadows 3).
Sun 18 Swinton A 3pm
Swinton 6 (Try Brogan. Goal Gregson), Bulldogs 48 (Tries Meadows, Buchanan, Brown, Hodson, Morton, Gledhill, Manning, Hirst. Goals Meadows 8).
Sun 25 London H 3pm
Bulldogs 18 (Tries Morton 2, Hodson. Goals Meadows 3), London 20 (Tries Parata, Macani, B Leyland. Goals O Leyland 4).
July
Sun 2 Barrow A 3pm
Barrow 6 (Try Broadbent. Goal Shaw), Bulldogs 12 (Meadows, Hodson. Goals Hooley 2).
Sun 9 Halifax H 3pm
Bulldogs 42 (Tries Hooley 3, Manning 2, Senior, Hodson. Goals Hooley 7), Halifax 0.
Sat 15 Toulouse A 6pm
Toulouse 34 (Tries Santo 2, Ralph, Marion, B Laguere, Maxime Stefani. Goals Shorrocks 5), Bulldogs 12 (Tries Reilly, Meadows. Goals Hooley 2).
Sun 23 York A 1895 Cup semi-final noon
York 8 (Tries Towse, Harris), Bulldogs 22 (Tries Hodson, Gledhill, Leak. Goals Hooley 5).
Sat 29 Featherstone A 6pm
Rovers 28 (Tries Hau 2, Taylor, Wildie, Smith. Goals Hankinson 4), Bulldogs 8 (Tries McGowen, Morton).
August
Sun 6 Bradford H 3pm
Bulldogs 6 (Try McGowan. Goal Meadows), Bradford 42 (Tries Blackmore 2, Wallace 2, Taufua, Appo, Scurr, Lawrence. Goals Lilley 5).
Sat 12 Halifax 1895 Cup final Wembley 5.15pm
Bulldogs 10 (Tries Morton, Kear. Goal Hooley), Halifax 12 (Try Moore. Goals Jouffret 4).
Sun 20 Keighley A 3pm
Keighley 26 (Tries Agoro 2, Kesik, Robson. Goals Thomas 5) Bulldogs 20 (Tries McGowan 2, Morton, Meadows. Goals Meadows 2).
Fri 25 Sheffield H 7.30pm
Bulldogs 6 (Try Meadows. Goal Morton), Sheffield 49 (Thackeray 3, Oakes 2, Jones-Bishop 2, Liu. Goals Aston 6, Hansen 2. Drop goal Thackeray).
September
Sun 3 Widnes A 3pm
Widnes 12 (Tries Field, Owens. Goals Dixon 2), Bulldogs 4 (Try McGowan).
Sun 10 Whitehaven H 3pm
Bulldogs 25 (Tries Meadows 2, Morton 2. Goals Morton 4. Drop goal Woods), Whitehaven 12 (Tries Eccleston, Aiye. Goals Rourke 2).
Mon 18 York A 7.45pm
York 15 (Tries Pratt, Towse, Brown. Goal Harris. Drop goal Harris), Bulldogs 14 (Tries Walshaw, Meadows, Morton. Goal Morton).
Sat 23 Newcastle H 3pm
Bulldogs 32 (Tries Meadows 2, Leak, Manning, Kear, Campbell. Goals Meadows 4), Newcastle 18 (Tries Chapelhow, Johnson, Williams. Goals Williams 3).