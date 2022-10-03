News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Batley Bulldogs results 2022

Here's the full list of Batley Bulldogs' results in 2022.

By Peter Smith
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:21 pm
Batley Bulldogs celebrate. Picture by James Hardisty.
Batley Bulldogs celebrate. Picture by James Hardisty.

January

Sun 30: Halifax H 3pm

Bulldogs 30 (Tries Campbell, Hooley, Whiteley, Ward, Leak. Goals Gilmore 5), Halifax 18 (Tries Tangata, Moore, Arundel. Goals Keyes 3).

February

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sat 5: Newcastle A 3pm

Newcastle 14 (Try Johnson, O'Neill, Gallagher. Goal Woods), Bulldogs 32 (Campbell 3, Hooley, Morton, Kaye. Goals Gilmore 4).

Sun 13: York H 3pm

Bulldogs 4 (Try Walshaw), York 10 (Tries Michael, Oakes. Goal Ellis).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sun 20: Sheffield H 3pm

Postponed due to waterlogged pitch.

Sun 26: Royal Navy H 1pm Challenge Cup round four.

Bulldogs 66 (Tries Campbell 2, Gilmore 2, Senior 2, Brown, Whiteley, White, Hodson, Meadows, Hooley. Goals Gilmore 9), Navy 6 (Try Teixeira. Goal Bamford).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

March

Sun 6: Bradford A 3pm

Bradford 21 (Tries Murphy, Doyle, Tindall. Goals Patton 4. Drop goal Lilley), Bulldogs 20 (Tries Hodson, Walshaw, Leak. Goals Gilmore 4).

Sun 13: Featherstone H 3pm Challenge Cup round five

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Bulldogs 20 (Tries Johnson, Ward, Whiteley, Senior. Goals Gilmore 2), Featherstone 54 (Tries Hall 2, Cuthbertson, Pickersgill, Cooper, Ferres, Briscoe, Wildie, Jacks. Goals Hall 9).

Sun 20: Featherstone H 3pm

Bulldogs 20 (Tries Johnson, Carr, Everett. Goals Gilmore 3, Hooley), Featherstone 20 (Tries Hardcastle 2, Hall, Jacks. Goals Hall 2).

April

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sun 3: Barrow A 3pm

Barrow 18 (Tries Shaw, Morrow, Escare. Goals Sammut 3), Bulldogs 30 (Tries Walshaw, White, Hooley, Buchanan, Whiteley. Goals Gilmore 5).

Fri 15: Dewsbury H 3pm

Bulldogs 36 (Tries Buchanan 2, Johnson, Walshaw, Ward, Campbell. Goals Gilmore 6), Rams 20 (Tries Carr 2, Ryder. Goals Beharrell 3, Blackmore).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sun 24: Widnes A 3 pm

Widnes 10 (Tries Davies, Wilde. Goal Tyrer), Bulldogs 38 (Tries Campbell 2, Walshaw, Ward, Hooley, Hodson,Leak. Goals Gilmore 5).

May

Sun 1: Workington A 2pm

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Workington 10 (Tries Barnes, Clegg. Goal Forber), Bulldogs 16 (Tries Walshaw, Hodson, Manning. Goals Gilmore 2).

Mon 16: Leigh H 7.45pm

Sun 22: London Broncos H 3pm

Bulldogs 28 (Tries White, Gilmore, Brown, Hooley, Reilly. Goals Gilmore 4), London 12 (Tries Bienek, Leyland. Goals Leyland, Thorman).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

June

Thur 2: Whitehaven A 3pm

Whitehaven 6 (Try Bulman. Goal Williams), Bulldogs 46 (Tries Morton 2, Walshaw, White, Hooley, Buchanan, Leak, Reilly. Goals Gilmore 6, Hooley).

Sun 5: Workington H 3pm

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Bulldogs 46 (Tries Morton 4, Gilmore, Walshaw, Hooley, Hodson. Goals Gilmore 7), Workington 0.

Sun 12: Newcastle H 3pm

Bulldogs 58 (Tries Morton 2, Leak 2, Hooley 2, Campbell 2, Gilmore, Manning. Goals Gilmore 9), Newcastle 18 (Tries Nokes, Ta'ai, Hanley. Goals Dean 3).

Sun 26: Featherstone A 3pm

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Featherstone 20 (Tries Briscoe 2, Lockwood, Broadbent. Goals Hall 2), Bulldogs 28 (Tries Hooley 2, Manning, Gledhill, Meadows. Goals Gilmore 4).

July

Sun 3: Whitehaven H 3pm

Bulldogs 26 (Tries Morton 3, Hooley, Meadows, Campbell. Goal Gilmore), Whitehaven 26 (King 2, Hudson, Bulman, Le Cam. Goals Williams 3).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Fri 8: Sheffield A 7.45pm

Sheffield 18 (Tries Halafihi, Broadbent, penalty. Goals Guzdek 3). Bulldogs 20 (Tries Morton 2, Campbell, White, Goals Hooley 2).

Mon18: York A 7.45pm

York 16 (Tries Harris, Towse, Kirmond. Goals Harris 2), Bulldogs 32 (Tries Hooley 2, Campbell, Manning, Walshaw. Goals Gilmore 6).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sun 24: Widnes H 3pm

Bulldogs 18 (Tries Buchanan, Leak, Ward. Goals Gilmore 3), Widnes 24 (Tries Craven, Baker, Tyrer, Ince, Edge. Goals Tyrer 2).

Sat 30: Dewsbury Rams Summer Bash at Headingley 3pm

Bulldogs 60 (Tries Campbell, Morton 2, Hooley, Leak, Morton, Manning, Buchanan, Blake. Goals Gilmore 8), Rams 6 (Try Mathiou. Goal Sykes).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

August

Wed 3: Sheffield H 7.30pm

Bulldogs 32 (Tries Manning 2, Hooley, Campbell, Gilmore. Goals Gilmore 6), Sheffield 22 (Tries Laulu-Togagae, Farrell, Thackeray. Goals Guzdek 3).

Sun 7: Halifax A 6.30pm

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Halifax 34 (Tries Saltonstall 4, Arundel, Calcott. Goals Keyes 5), Bulldogs 18 (Tries Campbell 2, Hooley. Goals Gilmore 3).

Sun 14: Barrow H 3pm

Bulldogs 12 (Tries Meadows, Buchanan. Goals Gilmore 2), Barrow 30 (Tries Cresswell 2, Toal, Miloudi, Shaw. Goals Shaw 5).

Sun 21: London A 3pm

Advertisement

Hide Ad

London 30 (Tries Walker 2, Macani, Moceidreke, Ulberg. Goals Leyland 5), Bulldogs 20 (Tries Buchanan 2, Flynn, Manning. Goals Gimore 2).

Mon 29: Dewsbury A 7.45pm.

Dewsbury 20 (Tries Sweeting, Butterworth, Sykes. Goals Sykes 4), Bulldogs 22 (Tries Morton 2, Manning, Senior. Goals Gilmore 3).

September

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sun 4 Bradford H 3pm

Bulldogs 40 (Tries Hooley 2, White, Morton, Manning, Walshaw. Goals Gilmore 8), Bradford 12 (Tries Butler, Hallas. Goals Kear 2).

Sun 11 Leigh A 3pm

Leigh 64 (Tries O'Donnell 2, Inu 2, Smith 2, Ferguson, Aekins, MacDonald, Charnley, Reynolds. Goals Inu 10), Bulldogs 6 (Try Gilmore. Goal Hooley).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sun 18 Barrow A 3pm elimination play-off

Barrow 8 (Try Gillam. Goals Shaw 2), Bulldogs 18 (Tries Leak 2, Campbell. Goals Gilmore 3).

Sun 25 Featherstone A 4pm play-off semi-final

Rovers 28 (Tries Hardcastle 2, Hall, Jones, Briscoe. Goals Hall 4), Batley 32 (Tries Campbell, Hooley, Meadows, Walshaw, Manning. Goals Gilmore 6).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

October

Sun 2 Leigh A 6.30pm Grand Final

Leigh 44 (Tries Inu 2, Lam, Wardle, Aekins, Mellor, MacDonald, O'Donnell. Goals Inu 6), Bulldogs 12 (Tries

Morton, Gledhill. Goals Gilmore 2).

Batley Bulldogs