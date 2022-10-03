Batley Bulldogs results 2022
Here's the full list of Batley Bulldogs' results in 2022.
January
Sun 30: Halifax H 3pm
Bulldogs 30 (Tries Campbell, Hooley, Whiteley, Ward, Leak. Goals Gilmore 5), Halifax 18 (Tries Tangata, Moore, Arundel. Goals Keyes 3).
February
Sat 5: Newcastle A 3pm
Newcastle 14 (Try Johnson, O'Neill, Gallagher. Goal Woods), Bulldogs 32 (Campbell 3, Hooley, Morton, Kaye. Goals Gilmore 4).
Sun 13: York H 3pm
Bulldogs 4 (Try Walshaw), York 10 (Tries Michael, Oakes. Goal Ellis).
Sun 20: Sheffield H 3pm
Postponed due to waterlogged pitch.
Sun 26: Royal Navy H 1pm Challenge Cup round four.
Bulldogs 66 (Tries Campbell 2, Gilmore 2, Senior 2, Brown, Whiteley, White, Hodson, Meadows, Hooley. Goals Gilmore 9), Navy 6 (Try Teixeira. Goal Bamford).
March
Sun 6: Bradford A 3pm
Bradford 21 (Tries Murphy, Doyle, Tindall. Goals Patton 4. Drop goal Lilley), Bulldogs 20 (Tries Hodson, Walshaw, Leak. Goals Gilmore 4).
Sun 13: Featherstone H 3pm Challenge Cup round five
Bulldogs 20 (Tries Johnson, Ward, Whiteley, Senior. Goals Gilmore 2), Featherstone 54 (Tries Hall 2, Cuthbertson, Pickersgill, Cooper, Ferres, Briscoe, Wildie, Jacks. Goals Hall 9).
Sun 20: Featherstone H 3pm
Bulldogs 20 (Tries Johnson, Carr, Everett. Goals Gilmore 3, Hooley), Featherstone 20 (Tries Hardcastle 2, Hall, Jacks. Goals Hall 2).
April
Sun 3: Barrow A 3pm
Barrow 18 (Tries Shaw, Morrow, Escare. Goals Sammut 3), Bulldogs 30 (Tries Walshaw, White, Hooley, Buchanan, Whiteley. Goals Gilmore 5).
Fri 15: Dewsbury H 3pm
Bulldogs 36 (Tries Buchanan 2, Johnson, Walshaw, Ward, Campbell. Goals Gilmore 6), Rams 20 (Tries Carr 2, Ryder. Goals Beharrell 3, Blackmore).
Sun 24: Widnes A 3 pm
Widnes 10 (Tries Davies, Wilde. Goal Tyrer), Bulldogs 38 (Tries Campbell 2, Walshaw, Ward, Hooley, Hodson,Leak. Goals Gilmore 5).
May
Sun 1: Workington A 2pm
Workington 10 (Tries Barnes, Clegg. Goal Forber), Bulldogs 16 (Tries Walshaw, Hodson, Manning. Goals Gilmore 2).
Mon 16: Leigh H 7.45pm
Sun 22: London Broncos H 3pm
Bulldogs 28 (Tries White, Gilmore, Brown, Hooley, Reilly. Goals Gilmore 4), London 12 (Tries Bienek, Leyland. Goals Leyland, Thorman).
June
Thur 2: Whitehaven A 3pm
Whitehaven 6 (Try Bulman. Goal Williams), Bulldogs 46 (Tries Morton 2, Walshaw, White, Hooley, Buchanan, Leak, Reilly. Goals Gilmore 6, Hooley).
Sun 5: Workington H 3pm
Bulldogs 46 (Tries Morton 4, Gilmore, Walshaw, Hooley, Hodson. Goals Gilmore 7), Workington 0.
Sun 12: Newcastle H 3pm
Bulldogs 58 (Tries Morton 2, Leak 2, Hooley 2, Campbell 2, Gilmore, Manning. Goals Gilmore 9), Newcastle 18 (Tries Nokes, Ta'ai, Hanley. Goals Dean 3).
Sun 26: Featherstone A 3pm
Featherstone 20 (Tries Briscoe 2, Lockwood, Broadbent. Goals Hall 2), Bulldogs 28 (Tries Hooley 2, Manning, Gledhill, Meadows. Goals Gilmore 4).
July
Sun 3: Whitehaven H 3pm
Bulldogs 26 (Tries Morton 3, Hooley, Meadows, Campbell. Goal Gilmore), Whitehaven 26 (King 2, Hudson, Bulman, Le Cam. Goals Williams 3).
Fri 8: Sheffield A 7.45pm
Sheffield 18 (Tries Halafihi, Broadbent, penalty. Goals Guzdek 3). Bulldogs 20 (Tries Morton 2, Campbell, White, Goals Hooley 2).
Mon18: York A 7.45pm
York 16 (Tries Harris, Towse, Kirmond. Goals Harris 2), Bulldogs 32 (Tries Hooley 2, Campbell, Manning, Walshaw. Goals Gilmore 6).
Sun 24: Widnes H 3pm
Bulldogs 18 (Tries Buchanan, Leak, Ward. Goals Gilmore 3), Widnes 24 (Tries Craven, Baker, Tyrer, Ince, Edge. Goals Tyrer 2).
Sat 30: Dewsbury Rams Summer Bash at Headingley 3pm
Bulldogs 60 (Tries Campbell, Morton 2, Hooley, Leak, Morton, Manning, Buchanan, Blake. Goals Gilmore 8), Rams 6 (Try Mathiou. Goal Sykes).
August
Wed 3: Sheffield H 7.30pm
Bulldogs 32 (Tries Manning 2, Hooley, Campbell, Gilmore. Goals Gilmore 6), Sheffield 22 (Tries Laulu-Togagae, Farrell, Thackeray. Goals Guzdek 3).
Sun 7: Halifax A 6.30pm
Halifax 34 (Tries Saltonstall 4, Arundel, Calcott. Goals Keyes 5), Bulldogs 18 (Tries Campbell 2, Hooley. Goals Gilmore 3).
Sun 14: Barrow H 3pm
Bulldogs 12 (Tries Meadows, Buchanan. Goals Gilmore 2), Barrow 30 (Tries Cresswell 2, Toal, Miloudi, Shaw. Goals Shaw 5).
Sun 21: London A 3pm
London 30 (Tries Walker 2, Macani, Moceidreke, Ulberg. Goals Leyland 5), Bulldogs 20 (Tries Buchanan 2, Flynn, Manning. Goals Gimore 2).
Mon 29: Dewsbury A 7.45pm.
Dewsbury 20 (Tries Sweeting, Butterworth, Sykes. Goals Sykes 4), Bulldogs 22 (Tries Morton 2, Manning, Senior. Goals Gilmore 3).
September
Sun 4 Bradford H 3pm
Bulldogs 40 (Tries Hooley 2, White, Morton, Manning, Walshaw. Goals Gilmore 8), Bradford 12 (Tries Butler, Hallas. Goals Kear 2).
Sun 11 Leigh A 3pm
Leigh 64 (Tries O'Donnell 2, Inu 2, Smith 2, Ferguson, Aekins, MacDonald, Charnley, Reynolds. Goals Inu 10), Bulldogs 6 (Try Gilmore. Goal Hooley).
Sun 18 Barrow A 3pm elimination play-off
Barrow 8 (Try Gillam. Goals Shaw 2), Bulldogs 18 (Tries Leak 2, Campbell. Goals Gilmore 3).
Sun 25 Featherstone A 4pm play-off semi-final
Rovers 28 (Tries Hardcastle 2, Hall, Jones, Briscoe. Goals Hall 4), Batley 32 (Tries Campbell, Hooley, Meadows, Walshaw, Manning. Goals Gilmore 6).
October
Sun 2 Leigh A 6.30pm Grand Final
Leigh 44 (Tries Inu 2, Lam, Wardle, Aekins, Mellor, MacDonald, O'Donnell. Goals Inu 6), Bulldogs 12 (Tries
Morton, Gledhill. Goals Gilmore 2).