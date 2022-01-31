Batley Bulldogs fixtures and results 2022

Here's the full list of Batley Bulldogs' Betfred Championship fixtures and results so far.

By Peter Smith
Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:03 pm
Bulldogs boss Craig Lingard was Championship coach of the year in 2021. Picture by RFL via SWpix.com.

January

Sun 30: Halifax H 3pm

Bulldogs 30 (Tries Campbell, Hooley, Whiteley, Ward, Leak. GHoals Gilmore 5), Halifax 18 (Tries Tangata, Moore, Arundel. Goals Keyes 3)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

February

Sat 5: Newcastle A 3pm

Sun 13: York H 3pm

Sun 20: Sheffield H 3pm

March

Sun 6: Bradford A 3pm

Sun 20: Featherstone H 3pm

April

Sun 3: Barrow A 3pm

Fri 15: Dewsbury H 3pm

Sun 24: Widnes A 3 pm

May

Sun 1: Workington A 2pm

Mon 16: Leigh H 7.45pm

Sun 22: London Broncos H 3pm

June

Thur 2: Whitehaven A 3pm

Sun 5: Workington H 3pm

Sun 12: Newcastle H 3pm

Sun 26: Featherstone A 3pm

July

Sun 3: Whitehaven H 3pm

Fri 8: Sheffield A 7.45pm

Sun 17: York A 3pm

Sun 24: Widnes H 3pm

Sun 31: To be confirmed (Summer Bash)

August

Sun 7: Halifax A 3pm

Sun 14: Barrow H 3pm

Sun 21: London A 3pm

Sun 28: Dewsbury A 3pm.

September

Sun 4 Bradford H 3pm

Sun 11 Leigh A 3pm

Batley BulldogsHalifax