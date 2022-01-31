Batley Bulldogs fixtures and results 2022
Here's the full list of Batley Bulldogs' Betfred Championship fixtures and results so far.
January
Sun 30: Halifax H 3pm
Bulldogs 30 (Tries Campbell, Hooley, Whiteley, Ward, Leak. GHoals Gilmore 5), Halifax 18 (Tries Tangata, Moore, Arundel. Goals Keyes 3)
February
Sat 5: Newcastle A 3pm
Sun 13: York H 3pm
Sun 20: Sheffield H 3pm
March
Sun 6: Bradford A 3pm
Sun 20: Featherstone H 3pm
April
Sun 3: Barrow A 3pm
Fri 15: Dewsbury H 3pm
Sun 24: Widnes A 3 pm
May
Sun 1: Workington A 2pm
Mon 16: Leigh H 7.45pm
Sun 22: London Broncos H 3pm
June
Thur 2: Whitehaven A 3pm
Sun 5: Workington H 3pm
Sun 12: Newcastle H 3pm
Sun 26: Featherstone A 3pm
July
Sun 3: Whitehaven H 3pm
Fri 8: Sheffield A 7.45pm
Sun 17: York A 3pm
Sun 24: Widnes H 3pm
Sun 31: To be confirmed (Summer Bash)
August
Sun 7: Halifax A 3pm
Sun 14: Barrow H 3pm
Sun 21: London A 3pm
Sun 28: Dewsbury A 3pm.
September
Sun 4 Bradford H 3pm
Sun 11 Leigh A 3pm