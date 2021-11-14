Batley Bulldogs fixtures 2022

Batley Bulldogs will kick off their 2022 Betfred Championship campaign with a tough home derby against Halifax, on the final Sunday in January.

Batley's Craig Lingard is the reigning Betfred Championship coach of the year. Picture c/o RFL via SWpix.com

Bulldogs were Championship's surprise package this year, finishing fourth on the table, one place below Halifax.

Here's the full list of Bulldogs' Championship fixtures.

Batley beat Halifax in their first competitive game of last season, a Challenge Cup tie at The Shay. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

January

Sun 30: Halifax H 3pm

February

Sat 5: Newcastle A 3pm

Sun 13: York H 3pm

Sun 20: Sheffield H 3pm

March

Sun 6: Bradford A 3pm

Sun 20: Featherstone H 3pm

April

Sun 3: Barrow A 3pm

Fri 15: Dewsbury H 3pm

Sun 24: Widnes A 3 pm

May

Sun 1: Workington A 2pm

Mon 16: Leigh H 7.45pm

Sun 22: London Broncos H 3pm

June

Thur 2: Whitehaven A 3pm

Sun 5: Workington H 3pm

Sun 12: Newcastle H 3pm

Sun 26: Featherstone A 3pm

July

Sun 3: Whitehaven H 3pm

Fri 8: Sheffield A 7.45pm

Sun 17: York A 3pm

Sun 24: Widnes H 3pm

Sun 31: To be confirmed (Summer Bash)

August

Sun 7: Halifax A 3pm

Sun 14: Barrow H 3pm

Sun 21: London A 3pm

Sun 28: Dewsbury A 3pm.

September

Sun 4 Bradford H 3pm

Sun 11 Leigh A 3pm

