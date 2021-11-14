Batley Bulldogs fixtures 2022
Batley Bulldogs will kick off their 2022 Betfred Championship campaign with a tough home derby against Halifax, on the final Sunday in January.
Batley Bulldogs will kick off their 2022 Betfred Championship campaign with a tough home derby against Halifax, on the final Sunday in January.
Bulldogs were Championship's surprise package this year, finishing fourth on the table, one place below Halifax.
Here's the full list of Bulldogs' Championship fixtures.
January
Sun 30: Halifax H 3pm
February
Sat 5: Newcastle A 3pm
Sun 13: York H 3pm
Sun 20: Sheffield H 3pm
March
Sun 6: Bradford A 3pm
Sun 20: Featherstone H 3pm
April
Sun 3: Barrow A 3pm
Fri 15: Dewsbury H 3pm
Sun 24: Widnes A 3 pm
May
Sun 1: Workington A 2pm
Mon 16: Leigh H 7.45pm
Sun 22: London Broncos H 3pm
June
Thur 2: Whitehaven A 3pm
Sun 5: Workington H 3pm
Sun 12: Newcastle H 3pm
Sun 26: Featherstone A 3pm
July
Sun 3: Whitehaven H 3pm
Fri 8: Sheffield A 7.45pm
Sun 17: York A 3pm
Sun 24: Widnes H 3pm
Sun 31: To be confirmed (Summer Bash)
August
Sun 7: Halifax A 3pm
Sun 14: Barrow H 3pm
Sun 21: London A 3pm
Sun 28: Dewsbury A 3pm.
September
Sun 4 Bradford H 3pm
Sun 11 Leigh A 3pm