Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin full of praise for Challenge Cup foes Castleford Lock Lane

CASTLEFORD-BASED COMMUNITY club Lock Lane have a new admirer in Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin.

Bulldogs saw off Lock Lane 62-6 in the Coral Challenge Cup to record only their second win of the season, but Diskin felt the National Conference outfit should be proud of themselves.

“It went the way that was expected, but Lock Lane gave a really positive account of themselves,” Diskin said.

“They tried to play good rugby and fought until the end. They can hold their heads high.”

Bulldogs have yet to find their feet in the Betfred Championship this season and Diskin reckons running in 11 tries, even against amateur opposition, will give them a lift ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Widnes Vikings.

He said: “Our performance was a good confidence builder.

“We have been lacking a bit of confidence, but we weren’t bad with the ball and defensively we were pretty comfortable.

“It was an okay performance and we will build on that.”

The coach was happy with his side’s attitude going into the game.

“We wanted to give Lock Lane the respect they deserved,” he added.

“We previewed them and looked at video of them like we would anyone else. We prepared like we will for Widnes this week and approached it in a really professional manner.”