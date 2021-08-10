Batley coach Craig Lingard's side won't travel to France this season. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Bulldogs were due to travel to France on August 28, but the game - and Toulouse’s home clash with Halifax Panthers two weeks earlier - will not take place. France remains on the UK government’s ‘amber list’, which means anyone returning from France who isn’t fully vaccinated against coronavirus must isolate for at least five days on their return.

The RFL board decided earlier this year part-time teams will not be required to play in France due to the impact on their jobs outside rugby league.

The fixtures will not be rearranged as there are no available slots in the season. Despite not playing at home this year, Toulouse are top of the Championship, on win percentage, with a 100 per cent record after 11 games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have continued to fulfil away fixtures as scheduled, with the players required to quarantine, other than for training, for seven days on their return to France.

Although clubs need to play 70 per cent of their scheduled fixtures to be eligible for the play-offs, Toulouse Olympique matches called off because of the quarantine regulations will not count as cancelled.

The RFL confirmed: “Neither Toulouse nor Halifax or Batley will be penalised for circumstances beyond their control.”