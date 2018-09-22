Batley boss Diskin pleased with way his squad shaping up for 2019

Have your say

BATLEY BULLDOGS are building boldly for 2019, boss Matt Diskin says.

Bulldogs travel to Leigh Centurions tomorrow (3pm) for their penultimate fixture in the Betfred Championship Shield.

But plans for next year are already being put in place with Danny Yates (from Rochdale Hornets), Toby Everett (Dewsbury Rams), Iliess Macani (Sheffield Eagles) and Jack Downs (Hull) already having signed up.

“I’m really happy with the way recruitment’s going,” said Diskin.

“We’ve got another one to be announced next week to finish off the back line.

“We’ve got some pace and ball carrying threat which will suit the style of play we’re trying to develop.

“We just need a couple more signings around the middle then we’re almost done.”

That does not mean Batley are finished with this season, Diskin insisted.

“We are playing some decent rugby,” he said.

“We are going to Leigh confident, with no fear and we’ll see where it gets us.”

He added: “We’ve secured that seventh spot [in the Championship] which was massive for us.

“In terms of the result the next two games don’t have anything on them, but it’s important to finish as a group on a high.

“We’ve talked about enjoying each other’s company and finishing the season well.”