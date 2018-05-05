Barrow Raiders v Batley Bulldogs: Diskin predicts “big month”

Injury-hit Batley Bulldogs are facing a pivotal month, coach Matt Diskin says

Bulldogs, who travel to Barrow Raiders on Sunday (3pm), are seventh in the Betfred Championship.

They face Rochdale Hornets on May 20 and then Dewsbury Rams at the Summer Bash in Blackpool a week later.

“We have got a big month coming up,” said Diskin. “If we are going to be where we want to be at the end of the year we have to be really switched on.”

Bulldogs suffered a 50-12 drubbing at Featherstone Rovers last week and Diskin said a response is needed.

He recalled: “We didn’t dominate in the first 20 minutes, but we were in the game at that point.

“We were going all right, but after that we didn’t get a look in. We got our backsides spanked, it was a big learning curve.

“After Easter we were full of enthusiasm and energy and we were riding a bit of momentum, but Featherstone brought us down to Earth.”

Sunday will be just as testing Diskin reckons.

He added: “It is a really tough place to go, even with a fully-fit squad.

“I haven’t been there before and some of the players haven’t.

“It is a small pitch and a hostile environment and we are looking forward to experiencing it.”

James Brown is facing six weeks out of action due to a broken thumb, Tom Holland and Michael Ward suffered knocks at Featherstone and Patch Walker is still struggling with an injury, but Adam Gledhill is getting close to a return.