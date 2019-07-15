Ban rules Richie Myler out of Leeds Rhinos' crucial clash with Hull

Have your say

Half-back Richie Myler will miss Leeds Rhinos' home showdown with Hull on Sunday.

Myler was handed a one-match penalty notice for a grade B tripping offence after the Rugby Football League's match review panel studied last Friday's defeat by Hull KR.

Ben Jones-Bishop was warned for striking with his knees in Wakefield Trinity's loss to Castleford Tigers, but not suspended.

Warrington Wolves' Sitaleki Akauola received a two-match penalty notice for a grade C dangerous throw against Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons' Kenny Edwards will miss one game for grade B foul and abusive language at a match official in last week's win at Huddersfield Giants.

Romain Navarette (Wigan Warriors) was cautioned for a similar offence to Jones-Bishop's.