The RFL’s match review panel have announced a verdict on Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano’s latest red card.

The Leeds man is one of 16 players charged by the review panel following Betfred Super League round 12.

He has been suspended for two games for a grade C high tackle in last Friday’s 40-18 win at Wigan Warriors.

That means he will miss Saturday’s rematch in the Betfred Challenge Cup and the following week’s Super League visit of St Helens.

It is the sixth time Tetevano has been charged and suspended since making his Rhinos debut in 2021.

He was banned for four matches after being sent-off in a Challenge Cup defeat at Saints two years ago and picked up a five-game ban following an incident away to Wigan later that season.

He received two-match penalty notices from games at Salford Red Devils and against Huddersfield Giants in March and April last year, but had avoided any disciplinary problems since a five-match ban following a red card at St Helens 11 months ago.

Rhinos have until tomorrow to decide whether to appeal.

Players from Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, St Helens, Hull FC, Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons have also been charged. Here’s the full list.

1 . Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 12/05/2023 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 12 - Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos - DW Stadium, Wigan, England - Leeds Rhinos' Zane Tetevano is shown a red card by referee Liam Moore Rhinos' Zane Tetevano was sent-off by referee Liam Moore in the first half of last week's win at Wigan. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Josh Bowden (Wakefield Triunity) Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Morgan Smith (Wakefield Trinity) Grade B dangerous Contact: £250 fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity) Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales