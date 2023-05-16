The red card shown to Zane Tetevano in last week’s 40-18 win at Wigan Warriors was Leeds Rhinos’ 26th of the Super League era.
Since Super League began in 1996, 18 different Rhinos players have been sent-off with four of them accounting for almost half the club’s early baths.
Rhinos have won nine times after a red card, including their last two, but lost 16 and drawn one.
Adrian Morley has the worst record with five, followed by Tetevano (three) and Barrie McDermott and Ryan Bailey with two each.
Rhinos haven’t had anyone dismissed in 13 of the 28 summer seasons (2001, 2003-2007, 2009-10, 2012, 2015, 2017-2018 and 2020).
Last year, with three red cards, was their worst for 19 years, equalling the previous highest total in a campaign from 1998, 1999 and 2002.
Twenty two of the dismissals have been in Super League, two in the Challenge Cup and one each in the World Club Challenge and World Club Championship.
Here, thanks to records kept by Andrew Dalton, is the full list of Rhinos’ red cards since the switch to summer rugby.
1. Adrian Morley
Morley was sent-off five times for Leeds: at Bradford Bulls (lost 54-8) and Warrington Wolves (lost 36-12) in 1996; a 24-23 win at Sheffield Eagles in 1998 when the 12-men hit back from 23-4 down; in the second minute of a 28-12 home defeat by to St Helens in 1999 and the same year at Halifax when Rhinos lost 21-20. Terry Newton sent off away at Adelaide lost 34-8
Gary Mercer sent off away at Bradford lost 22-8 Super League 3 (1998) Marc Glanville sent off away at London won 14-13
Adrian Morley sent off away at Sheffield won 24-23
Anthony Farrell sent off at home to Halifax won 35-19 Super League 4 (1999) Barrie McDermott sent off at home to Wigan (Challenge Cup) won 28-18
Adrian Morley sent off at home to St Helens lost 26-12
Adrian Morley sent off away at Halifax lost 21-20 Photo: Steve Riding
2. Zane Tetevano
The dismissal in last week's 40-18 win at Wigan Warriors was Tetevano's third in 48 Leeds appearances, after a 26-18 Challenge Cup loss at St Helens in 2021 and 42-12 Super League defeat there last year. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
3. Barrie McDermott
Red carded twice in his Leeds career, for a high tackle during a 28-18 Headingley Challenge Cup win over Wigan Warriors in 1999 and for punching Stuart Fielden when Rhinos lost 46-18 at Bradford Bulls in 2002. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Ryan Bailey
Dismissed twice in his Leeds career: in a 2011 at home to Huddersfield Giants (lost 38-6) and two years later when Rhinos won 27-12 at Catalans Dragons. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com