Ava Seumanufagai: It’s tough times for Leeds Rhinos but we’re close to turning a corner

I’VE BEEN here three weeks now and I am loving it.

Leeds is a great city and Rhinos is a great club as well.

I didn’t know too much about the Super League clubs when I was over in Australia, but as soon as I got here I found out this is a really good club to be at and the city is lovely too.

Everyone’s really friendly and been great to me.

I knew Tui Lolohea and Konny Hurrell already, but everyone else has made me welcome and I am learning all the coffee spots and whatnot now.

It would have been nice to start with some wins, but I guess we are just having a tough patch.

I have just got to do my job as best I can for the team and try and boost the team wherever and whenever I can.

As a group we are all working hard, we just haven’t got the results we needed.

We have got some very good players here and the squad is definitely better than our results.

I feel like once something clicks with us it will all just come together and then we will go well.

It is a bit hard at the moment, everyone is trying really hard – and maybe we are even trying a bit too hard – but the effort is definitely there and we will turn things around.

Sunday against London will be my third Super League game and from what I have seen so far the standard is really solid.

It is almost exactly the same as the NRL, the competition is tough and it is faster over here, that is the one thing I have noticed.

It is less strength-based than what I am used to in training, but more running.

Last week was the first time I have played in front of our own fans at Headingley and it was awesome.

We have been losing a few games, but the crowd still came out and I was thankful for that.

It was great to see, I really enjoyed the atmosphere and suburban grounds like that are the best I reckon.

It will be a bit different on Sunday, I am told.

I don’t know much about the Magic Weekend, but I think all the teams playing at the same venue will be a massive occasion and I am definitely looking forward to it.

It will be a great day for the fans as well, to see all the games.

Anfield is the only football field I have heard of, to be honest, so I am really excited to play there. I know there’s a lot of history there.

I don’t know much about soccer, but I need to get on the bandwagon with someone now I am over here.

I was thinking I’d maybe jump on board with Leeds United, but they have finished their season now.

I need a team to support, I need to learn a few names and find a few jerseys and just jump on the bandwagon of the local team I think.

The main thing for us is we need to play well on Sunday and get the win.

We are doing our best, we are all in at training working hard and doing our extras, extra video and things like that.

We really need to get a win for the fans who have stuck with us.

They have been really great, you walk around and everyone says hi to you. They’ve been great with me, even though we have had a few losses and I am thankful to them.