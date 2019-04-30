Ava Seumanufagai is en-route to Leeds Rhinos

Have your say

Overseas signing Ava Seumanufagai is due to touch down in Leeds on Wednesday.

The New Zealand-born prop, 27, boarded the first available flight after receiving his visa/work permit and was in the air on Tuesday, UK time.

He will meet up with his new teammates on Wednesday.

Seumanufagai will be assessed by Rhinos’ medical and conditioning staff and could come into contention for Friday’s game at Salford Red Devils.

He has played 118 times in the NRL for Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks - including 13 appearances last year - and is contracted to Leeds until the end of 2021.