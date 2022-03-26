The 35-year-old half-back was born in Queensland, Australia, but now qualifies for England under international rugby league's residency eligibility rules.

Winfield-Hill skippered Rhinos to back-to-back Challenge Cup titles in 2018 and 2019, the Super League leaders' shield four years ago and Grand Final success the following season.

Woman of Steel in 2019, she represented Queensland at cricket and was a member of Brisbane Heat’s Big Bash squad, but switched sports to rugby league after moving to England in 2018.

Courtney Winfield-Hill. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

She married Yorkshire and England cricketer Lauren Winfield-Hill in March, 2020.

National coach Craig Richards said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Courtney into the England Women set-up after a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure it could happen.

“Courtney has consistently proven herself as one of the leading players in Betfred Women’s Super League and has been pivotal to Leeds Rhinos' success.

“She gives us another impressive option in the halves as we prepare and will create even more competition for places as we head into the mid-season international with France and the World Cup on home soil this autumn.”

Richards has also called up Bedford Tigers' Caroline Collie, who becomes the first player from Betfred Women’s Super League South, which was launched last year, to be selected for the England performance squad.

Collie is a former goalkeeper with Arsenal and Chelsea and also played rugby union for Bletchley and Scotland 7s.

England Women are set to face France on Saturday, June 18, at Warrington’s HJ Stadium in a mid-season international before England Men’s clash with the Combined Nations All Stars.

Their World Cup campaign begins against Brazil at Headingley Stadium on Tuesday, November 1.

They take on Canada at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, November 5 before a final group stage fixture back in Leeds against Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, November 9.

The England Women national performance squad is: Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Savannah Andrade (York City Knights), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds), Keara Bennett (Leeds), Leah Burke (St Helens), Caroline Collie (Bedford Tigers), Chantelle Crowl (St Helens), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Hollie Dodd (York), Kelsey Gentles (York), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds), Rebecca Greenfield (Wigan Warriors), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (Huddersfield Giants), Amy Johnson (Leeds), Tara Jones (St Helens), Chloe Kerrigan (Leeds), Emma Lumley (Leeds), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan), Carrie Roberts (St Helens), Georgia Roche (Leeds), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Tara Stanley (York), Beth Stott (St Helens), Rachel Thompson (Wigan), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield) (St Helens), Naomi Williams (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors), Courtney Winfield-Hill (Leeds Rhinos), Olivia Wood (York City Knights), Rachael Woosey (St Helens).