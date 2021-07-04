Aussie interest mounts but it’s business as usual for Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar

Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

With Kevin Sinfield set to leave Leeds for Leicester Tigers at the end of this season, Agar has been tipped as a potential successor in Rhinos’ director of rugby role.

He has also been linked with a move to Cronulla Sharks, as assistant to Craig Fitzgibbon who will take charge of the NRL outfit next season.

Though Agar speaks regularly with Fitzgibbon, who he is close to following their time at Hull, he has not been formally offered a role at Cronulla and will remain in England for family reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold. Picture: Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Rhinos have been contacted by several coaches – or their agents – to express an interest in filling the hot seat if Agar moves up or out of the club.

Ex-Brisbane Broncos boss Anthony Seibold and former Cronulla Sharks coach Shane Flanagan have both been in touch with Rhinos, but neither they – not anyone else – has been offered the coaching position.

Ryan Carr, the former Featherstone Rovers coach who was Agar’s assistant at Leeds last year, would also be linked with Leeds if a vacancy arose.

Agar, however, remains on the rolling contract at Emerald Headingley he signed at the end of the 2019 season and Rhinos have no immediate plans to make a decision on the director of rugby situation.

Former Leeds Rhinos assitant coach Ryan Carr. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.