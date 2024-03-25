Attendance figure revealed for Leeds Rhinos v St Helens Challenge Cup tie
The figure was not announced on the night, but Rhinos have since revealed last Friday’s tie at AMT Headingley was watched by a crowd of 7,108. That was less than half the 15,284 who saw the sides meet in a Betfred Super League fixture at the same ground seven days earlier. Cup ties are all-pay, with season tickets not being valid.
The 20-6 defeat saw Rhinos’ first four-figure attendance since 7,103 spectators saw them lose to Wigan Warriors in a Saturday afternoon tie in the sixth round of the Cup last May. In 2023 a crowd of just 5,112 watched as Leeds were beaten by Castleford Tigers at Headingley at the same stage of the competition.