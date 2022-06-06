Prop Muizz Mustapha, who has made three first team appearances so far this season and also featured for Bradford Bulls on dual-registration, will face a disciplinary tribunal tomorrow.

He was sent off playing for Rhinos' reserves against Warrington Wolves last month and is accused of a grade E dangerous throw.

If guilty, he could be suspended for between four and eight games.

Muizz Mustapha. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Warrington's Jacob Gannon, brother of Leeds forward Morgan Gannon, has also been referred to Tuesday's tribunal after the panel charged him with grade D dangerous contact.

No Rhinos players were charged following last Friday's Betfred Super League win at Warrington .

Warrington's Peter Mata’utia is ruled out of this Sunday's game at Wakefield Trinity after receiving a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact.

Mahe Fonua was sin-binned in Tigers' defeat by Wigan. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

His brother, Sione Mata’utia, will miss St Helens' home clash with Rhinos later this month.

He was handed a two-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact agianst Toulouse Olympique last weekend.

Castleford Tigers' Mahe Fonua escaped a ban, but received a caution after being sin-binned for 'lashing out with his legs' at an opponent in last Saturday's defeat by Wigan Warriors.

Other charges from the match review panel are:

Matt Parcell (Hull KR, grade A dangerous contact): zero-match penalty notice.

Harvey Livett (Salford Red Devils, grade A disputes decision): zero-match penalty notice.

Scott Taylor (Hull FC, grade B dangerous contact): one-match penalty notice

Jacob Gannon (Warrington Reserves) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Caution: