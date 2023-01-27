Holroyd will continue on the comeback trail when Rhinos face Bradford Bulls at Headingley on Sunday and Smith likes what he has seen in the two pre-season games so far.

“He’s a mature young bloke, I am expecting big things from Tom,” Smith said of the front-rower who has not played a competitive match for Rhinos since October, 2021.

After suffering an ankle injury in a warm up fixture at Featherstone Rovers last January, he returned to the field in May, but was then suspended for 10 games following a red card in his second comeback match, playing on dual-registration for Bradford.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

A week before the suspension ended he tore an elbow ligament in training, which ruled him out for the rest of the year.

The big prop has shown impressive signs since returning to action and Smith insisted: “Tom did a great job through his suspension last year, he really made some gains and he was unfortunate to hurt his elbow as he was about to return.

“He continued to work through the off-season and came back in great shape. He is making every day a winner that guy; he is an impressive young man.”

Rhinos' Tom Holroyd on the charge against Leigh last week. Picture by Steve Riding.

Holroyd - who made his Rhinos debut in 2018 and won’t turn 22 until next month - is among the substitutes this weekend and Smith stressed he will have to fight for a place when the competitive action begins.

“There’s a good cavalry of front-rowers to compete against each other and collectively contribute to a strong middle-unit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Smith remains confident three-quarter David Fusitu’a will be ready for the start of the season, despite not being included in Sunday’s squad.

Fusitu’a has yet to play in pre-season and missed last week’s defeat by Leigh Leopards because of illness.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith is hopeful David Fusitu'a will be available for Super League round one. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Fus’ came back in good shape after his off-season break and trip to New Zealand,” Smith said.

“He has had a couple of minor things and a bit of illness last week, but he is in a good position, I reckon, to start this season.”