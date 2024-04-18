Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhinos kick off their campaign against Huddersfield Giants at AMT Headingley in a curtain-raiser to the men’s clash between the same clubs. They already have four big Betfred Challenge Cup wins under their belt - having beaten Leigh Leopards 52-4, Hull KR 90-0, Huddersfield 54-10 and Warrington Wolves 70-10 - and Glynn reckons signs point to a positive campaign.

Leeds - who finished third on the league ladder - were beaten in both major finals in 2023, but Glynn feels a settled squad - with some key additions - is in a strong position to pick up silverware this year. They are already through to a Cup semi-final meeting with Wigan Warriors next month and Glynn said: “I think the squad is quite driven, the signings we’ve brought in reinforce that can-do attitude and everyone is back on board and ready to hit the ground running.

“Last year was a great squad and this year some amazing characters have come in, with great attributes that will enhance that squad. It was very good last year and I think to add to that is amazing.”

Kaiya Glynn is tackled by Warrington Wolves' Danielle Bound and Sammi Simpson during Leeds Rhinos' Challenge Cup quarter-final win at AMT Headingley last weekend. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Rhinos had a disrupted start to last season, following the retirement of captain Courtney Winfield-Hill and departures of Georgia Roche, Georgia Hale and Fran Goldthorp to Australia’s NRL Women’s competition on the eve of the campaign. Things have been more settled this time, but Glynn feels experience gained in tough circumstances will stand Leeds’ young and less experienced players in good stead.

“We were quite adaptable last year and those players going out gave space for others to stand up,” she recalled. “CC [Caitlin Casey] has come a long way, she was fantastic and people like her have had more time to grow into her role, which is great.”

Glynn - an army combat medical technician - is also an emerging star in Women’s Super League. She had an outstanding first season for Rhinos last year when she featured 14 times - 11 as a substitute - after joining them from Army Rugby League. One of the three games she missed was the Challenge Cup decider against St Helens at Wembley, when she was suspended, but the prop did play in the Grand Final against York Valkyrie.

Kaiya Glynn says coach Lois Forsell, pictured, has helped her adjust to the step up to Leeds Rhinos from services rugby league. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Despite having international experience with England Community Lions, the step up from services rugby was huge and she admitted she is still learning. Glynn stressed: “My aim is to keep working on what I need to do and the team are alike, we all think the same. I think I came on a lot last year and the team were very patient with me - and still are.