Amateur RL: Win-shy East Leeds need to act quickly to avert second division drop

East Leeds need to start winning soon to avoid what is beginning to look like an inevitable slide out of National Conference Division Two.

After losing 12 of their 15 games so far, Easts are third from bottom and have doubts over Ryan Woofitt, Tom Howson and Tom Holmes for Saturday’s visit of Beverley.

Following successive wins over the Premier Division’s top two of West Hull (twice) and Wath Brow Hornets, defending champions Hunslet Club Parkside entertain fifth-placed Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Parkside – who are third, a point behind the teams above them with games in hand – are without Danny Rowse and Jamie Fields owing to long-term injuries and will give a fitness test to Marcus Elliot.

Wayne Foster, Jack Carvill, Ryan Campbell and Luke Raynor come into contention.

Stanningley are back in Division One play-offs contention following last week’s big win at Normanton Knights.

They will be without Adam Benn and Jack Smith for the visit of Skirlaugh and Niall Murphy is a fitness doubt, but Tyler Hart and Will Barker are available after missing last Saturday’s game because of England trials.

Elsewhere in Division One, Milford visit Myton Warriors and Oulton Raiders are at Saddleworth Rangers. Division Three leaders Hunslet Warriors play host to Leigh East and Thornhill Trojans are at home to Egremont in the top flight.