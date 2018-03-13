Amateur RL: Super start by promoted Parkside

PROMOTED HUNSLET Club Parkside made a sensational start to life in the National Conference Premier Division by hammering hosts – and last year’s league leaders – Siddal 42-6.

Craig McShane, Mikey Hayward, Craig Miles and Kieran Murphy crossed in the first half and Jamie Fields, Hayward and Andy Hullock crossed after the break. Fields kicked five goals and Danny Rowse added two.

Jordan Gale.

Oulton Raiders and Milford Marlins opened their campaigns with one-point wins in Division One. Jordan Gale’s drop goal 12 minutes from time was the difference between the sides in Raiders’ 11-10 home victory over Thornhill Trojans.Chris Hope and Adrian Holdsworth crossed for Oulton and Tom Egan landed a conversion.

Will Gledhill and James Craven were try scorers for Trojans, who trailed 10-2 at half-time, George Woodcock having kicked a penalty.

James Barker scored a try in Milford’s 7-6 win over Dudley Hill. Martin Loveridge converted and kicked the crucial one-pointer.

Stanningley led 22-6 after half an hour at home to Dewsbury Moor in Division Two, but then collapsed to a 26-22 defeat. Liam Copland scored a try and three goals and Josh Turner, Adam Benn and Ben Selby also touched down.

East Leeds’ home derby against Hunslet Warriors was postponed.