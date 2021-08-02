Amateur RL: Hunslet Warriors hit back to pip Oulton Raiders in extra time

Hunslet Warriors' Lee West scored his side's winningtry against Oulton Raiders in golden point extra time.

West’s score capped a remarkable fight back by Raiders who had trailed 24-6 at half-time.

Tyler Dargan opened the scoring for Warriors, but Oulton seemed in control after Matthew Embleton crossed twice, Jordan Blagg and Andy Williamson also touched down and Archie Cragg added four goals.

Liam Brown began Raiders’ rally with two tries and Dargan’s second score, plus a fourth goal from Liam Gaunt, levelled matters with seven minutes left.

East Leeds were close to pulling off an upset major upset before being piped 26-22 at unbeaten Siddal.

The Leeds side hit back from 20-8 behind to level the scores with nine minutes left and then went ahead through a penalty from Luke Littlewood, his third goal of the game, on 76 minutes, but Siddal snatched victory with a converted try in the final moments.

Shane Plunkett scored a hat-trick and former Leeds Rhinos winger James Duckworth crossed twice for Easts.

Hunslet Club Parkside were 24-18 victors over Stanningley after leading 16-0 at half-time.

Jack McShane bagged a brace and Harry Dodd and Connor Squires – who booted four goals – also touched down for Parkside.

Try scorers for Stanningley were Dean Parker, Eddie Crossland and Nathan Rushworth.

Tom Flannery converted all three.

Drighlington’s wait for a first win of the season continues, but they went agonisingly close against Underbank Rangers, leading 14-6 with 10 minutes left before being beaten 20-14.

Michael Sanderson scored a try and goal and Joe Sheldon and Ben Nabozny also crossed.

Milford gave a good account of themselves in a 36-12 loss to Normanton Knights.