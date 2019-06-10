Amateur RL – Derby win over Oulton Raiders is big positive for Milford in title chase

Have your say

PROMOTION HOPEFULS Milford came out on top in the National Conference Division One derby, winning 14-6 at relegation-threatened Oulton Raiders.

The hosts began positively and went 6-0 ahead through a try and conversion by Keiron Walpole.

Hunslet's Tom Boardman in action against Batley Boys. Picture submitted.

But touchdowns from Steve Bacon - who also kicked three goals - and Dwaine McRea secured the points for the third-placed visitors.

Bacon’s final kick came after Oulton’s Dom Flanagan was sin-binned for alleged tripping and the hosts also had Danny Stanley yellow-carded five minutes from time, for reported dissent.

Late tries by Rylee Captein and Ben Selby weren’t enough to save Stanningley from a 22-18 defeat on the road at Wigan St Patrick’s.

Aiden Scully also crossed and Liam Copland kicked three goals.

Stanningley’s Sam Savage was sin-binned in the second half for alleged illegal use of his knees.

Lowly East Leeds made leaders Ince Rose Bridge work hard for an 18-8 victory in Division Two.

It was only three tries to two, with James Duckworth and Jason Priestley crossing over for the hosts in the final quarter.

Division Three leaders Hunslet Warriors moved a step closer to promotion with an impressive 18-10 win at Batley Boys, who had lost only one of their previous 10 games.

Tries by Liam Brown and Dylan Naughton, plus three Daryl Gaunt goals, opened a 14-0 lead, but the hosts cut the gap to four points before Nathan Clapham crossed in the 76th minute to secure the win.

Matthew Sheridan and Matt Clarke were try scorers for Batley - who were reduced to 11 men at one stage after Gav Davis was sin-binned and Aaron James sent-off - and Adam Bingham added a conversion.

Thornhill Trojans were beaten 24-20 at Kells in a battle of the Premier Division’s bottom two.

Trojans played for 61 minutes with only 12 men after Zach Johnson was sent-off for punching.

Jack Gledhill and Jake Wilson both crossed twice for Thornhill and George Woodcock added two conversions.