Amateur RL: City sides gearing up to grab Grand Final and promotion places

A GRAND Final appearance is the prize on offer to Hunslet Club Parkside tomorrow, while Leeds rivals Milford Marlins’ sights are set on promotion.

Parkside play host to West Hull in the first National Conference Premier Division qualifying semi-final. The winners will go straight through to the title decider at Featherstone Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, on Saturday, October 6.

The losers will get a second chance at home to either Egremont Rangers or Underbank Rangers in next weekend’s final eliminator. Parkside won all their 22 games in the regular season, finishing 14 points clear of second-placed West Hull.

George Clarke (work commitments) and Micky Hoyle (concussion) are both unavailable for Parkside, but scrum-half Danny Rowse is set to return. The semi-final will kick-off at 4.05pm and will be televised live on the FreeSports channel.

Milford finished fifth in Division One and visit fourth-placed Pilkington Recs in a play-off semi-final.

The winners will face either Leigh Miners Rangers or Featherstone Lions in the promotion final due to be staged as a curtain-raiser to the Premier Division showpiece.

Dewsbury Moor will stage the opening tie of the BARLA under-17 Three Counties Championship on Sunday when Yorkshire face Cumbria (1.30pm).