Alex Walmsley facing long spell out

DEWSBURY-BORN ENGLAND and St Helens prop Alex Walmsley is facing a long spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a fractured bone in his neck.

The 27-year-old front rower, who played for Dewsbury Celtic, Leeds Metropolitan University and Batley Bulldogs before joining Saints in 2013, sustained the injury in a 30-12 win at Warrington Wolves on March 9

“It is obviously a massive blow to our team, given the fact Alex is the best front-rower in Super League,” St Helens coach Justin Holbrook admitted.

“He has been in great form already this year after a good World Cup, but importantly, the news that Alex will make a full recovery from the injury is one we all welcome.”

Holbrook revealed: “Alex has had an operation to correct the damage and will now begin his recovery, led by our medical team.

“The surgeon has told both Alex and the club he will make a full recovery and his neck will be stronger than ever.

“We want to wish Alex a speedy and safe recovery and can’t wait to have him back on the field with the boys, but only when he has fully recovered.”

Walmsley has been included in England coach Wayne Bennett’s 21-strong elite performance squad, but will miss the mid-season Test against New Zealand in Denver, Colorado, on June 23.