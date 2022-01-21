The 30-year-old joined Rhinos at the end of last season, following a two-year spell with Huddersfield Giants.

He was a Man of Steel nominee in 2020, his first campaign in Betfred Super League, but missed the second half of last year after being injured playing for Combined Nations All Stars against England in June.

The move to Leeds has reunited him with his former Canberra Raiders half-back partner Blake Austin and that combination will be pivotal to Rhinos’ hopes of winning a silverware this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidan Sezer, with ball, reckons Rhinos are improving with every pre-season game. Picture by Steve Riding.

Early signs, in the two practice games they have played together, have been promising and, as well as enjoying his new surroundings, Sezer is upbeat about Rhinos’ prospects for 2022.

“I am loving it, it is a breath of fresh air for myself,” he said of being at Leeds.

“Obviously I missed a lot of rugby last year through injury so it has been awesome for me.

“It is a really professional club, everything I expected before I made the move.

“It’s a club with a rich history; the way it is run, it is a good organisation and it’s awesome to be part of as a player.”

He stressed: “I don’t think we are where we can be as a team just yet.

“It is still very early in the year and there’s a lot more rugby to be played, but for this time of year, you can’t really ask for much more.

“Everyone’s looking fit and the more games we can have to work on combinations, it is only going to improve.”

After last year’s frustration, Sezer admitted he is counting down the days until Rhinos face Warrington Wolves on Saturday, February 12, in what will be the first Super League game broadcast live on Channel 4.

“[Pre-season matches] are always a bit of a hurdle to get over,” he said.

“But we are all looking forward towards that round one date and that fixture at home.

“It is just about getting there and preparing the best we can.

“For us it’s about working hard, getting our bodies in the best nick we can and preparing for round one.

“There’s a lot of work still to be done; we want to perform the best we can in the trials and be in the best shape we can be for round one.”

After getting 65 minutes under his belt against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, Sezer played the first half of last Sunday’s 30-22 win at Featherstone Rovers.

“It was good, the boys showed a good attitude,” he reflected.

“Featherstone were really enthusiastic and tested us through the middle third.

“Conditions didn’t allow for an enterprising and expansive game, but we moved the ball when we had opportunities and our middles defended really well.

“It’s positive signs and I am really optimistic moving forward.”

Rhinos fielded two teams against Rovers with a mainly young side taking over for the second half, after the first-choice 13 led 18-6 at the break.

Most of their senior players are likely to be rested when Rhinos visit Bradford Bulls in two days’ time, but Sezer said he has been encouraged by how the youngsters have performed in training and pre-season games.

“It is awesome for the club,” he said.

“There’s some really promising kids coming through and I have been pretty impressed with their application and attitude and their work.

“It is good to see and play alongside some young fellas.

“The club is in good hands moving forward and hopefully us older boys can pass on our experience and knowledge and put them in good stead for the future.”