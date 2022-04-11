Sezer missed Rhinos’ most recent game, a 26-0 defeat by St Helens two weeks ago and is doubtful for Thursday’s visit of his former club Huddersfield Giants.

He revealed: “I’ve been playing with it for a while now and it sort of got the better of me before the Saints game.

“I am just trying to get it right, to get my body right so I can play some good footy.”

With Rhinos out of form and on a run of just one win in eight competitive games this year, Sezer admitted his injury setback is “frustrating”.

He said: “It is similar to what [teammate] Richie Myler did, but he ruptured his.

“I’ve had a lot of pain around my tendon pubis area and it has definitely compromised me in how I am training. I haven’t really trained much, I’ve just been sort of getting through the captain’s run [the final practice session before a match] and playing, which is not the best prep’ going into Super League games.

“I have got to get it right now and hopefully get back to playing the footy I know I can.”

Of the prospect of having to watch this week’s meeting with his former club from the stand, Sezer said: “Before the season started, when the fixtures were announced, it was one I looked at and wanted to play in.

“You always want to come up against your mates in your old team and they are travelling really well so that would make it more special if I could get out there and we could get a result, but I need to get my body right.

“We have got a really congested timetable coming up so hopefully I can play my part in a few of them, at 100 per cent.”

Though Rhinos are second from bottom in Betfred Super League, Sezer is confident “performances will come and results will follow”.

He said: “I don’t think we’ve put together a solid 80 minutes.

“Probably the Warrington game was promising in round one, when we were down to 12, but other than that we haven’t put together a game we can be proud of and hang our hat on as Leeds Rhinos.

“The boys are working hard, they’ve had a really tough week in training.

“Jonesy [interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan] has been great since he’s had the role and hopefully we’ll get some performances now and results will come on the back of that.”

Sezer reckons a two-week gap between games will help Rhinos going into the Easter fixture pile-up. He added: “Using the time wisely is what Jonesy and the coaching staff have done.

“We’ve got through a lot of work, the boys have been training really hard.

“They have gone about their work really well and I think everyone’s motivated to turn it around.