After Leeds Rhinos’ Cup debacle YEP Jury fear a cricket score against St Helens

St Helens are next up at Headingley on Friday and our panel are predicting another drubbing as they question where Rhinos go from here.

TOM RHODES

My point was proven again on Saturday, after an abysmal performance against Castleford in the Challenge Cup.

Fans feel interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan needs time to solve Leeds Rhinos' problems but they also acknowledge that that is no guarantee of on-field success. Picture: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com.

I said that Richard Agar wasn’t to blame for the issues we’re currently having but it’s down to the players as well and Saturday just summed it up.

You would have expected some sort of reaction and at least a better fight in our local derby. We need someone in ASAP because it’s not looking like JJB is going to make a difference with that group of players.

We need the youth to come through and replace some of the seniors because they would look more promising and put the effort in and wear that blue and amber shirt with pride.

Hopefully, the rumours are true and we’re in for Ryan Carr, as he’ll use the academy players.

Some Leeds Rhinos fans feel England coach Shaun Wane should be approached about the vacant role at Headingley. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

St Helens this Friday is going to be a shock to the system for the players.

The question on my mind now is how badly are we going to get beaten on Friday?

I’m definitely calling it to be over 50 points for St Helens who’ll think it’s another Challenge Cup game against a League One side.

OLIVER LIMON

It has been suggested that Leeds Rhinos chief Gary Hetherington approach England coach Shaun Wane with an 'open chequebook' to take on the top job at Headingley. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

What’s going on?

Maybe I expected too much. At the start of the game, with the sun shining, the crowd behind the team, I allowed myself a glimmer of hope.

However, apart from a brief spell, it was pretty much ‘business as usual’ with some of the defence, last-tackle options and kicking actually worse than we have seen all season. Brad Dwyer collected the customary yellow card this week.

Cas played well with Jake Trueman and Joe Westerman carving Leeds apart.

It was humiliating to watch the Challenge Cup draw at half-time with us already out at 28-0 down. Last season, with more injuries and an army of young players stepping up for us, we were a far better side. Maybe those who aren’t performing need to be benched as the change of coach was not a wake-up call for anyone.

Saints may decide to suit up on the Yorkshire CCC turf in anticipation of a cricket score for our next match. Poor JJB; there is no easy fix for this; he is going to need a hand.

‘Cometh the hour cometh the man’. Does anyone have Danny Ward’s mobile number?

JOSH MORROW

Have Leeds hit rock bottom? I would like to say ‘yes’ but I don’t think they have.

In fact, as bad as it could get when they come up against Saints in their next game, rock bottom could easily come when they play Toulouse at home in April, with the way things are looking. Watching the game, you can see a team that is low on confidence and they are screaming out for a veteran to take leadership of the team and the armband.

Matt Prior is the obvious candidate for that role having 279 games under his belt and having played in the State of Origin.

The lack of creativity, from the halves especially, is concerning. They are all that low on confidence they are playing like a couple of rookies when, in fact, they have over 360 games between them!

If I was Gary Hetherington, I would hand Shaun Wane an open chequebook and ask him to name his price.

The grit, effort, and the need to win at all costs which Wane instills into the teams he coaches are exactly the qualities that Leeds are lacking at the moment.

KHYA GOTT

Where do Leeds Rhinos go from here?

Out of the Challenge Cup, third from bottom in Super League, having won one game in six, and a team that just isn’t working well together.

I was at the game last season when we beat Castleford 60-6 at their ground, and I can imagine their fans were feeling similar to how we are now.

I said last week that if we lost on Saturday, ultimately, the season would feel like it was over and, well, what happens now?

With another home game on Friday, will fans voice their opinion with their feet and just, not go? Given that game is against St Helens, who have lost just one game this season compared to Rhinos’ five, it’s hard to be optimistic when the odds are against us.

We have to give Jamie Jones-Buchanan time to change things and, with back-to-back home games on the way, let’s hope he can do something quickly.

Some big games are coming up, and we need big performances from the team.

We need to see more from a team of players who are better than they are showing.

KENDLE HARDISTY

You thought after Richard Agar stepping down, the general mood could only get better.

Instead, the lowest crowd recorded at Headingley for years and the players being booed off the pitch sums it all up really. Defeat in sport is part of it, but going down without any effort is why the Rhinos got the reception they did.

Our recruits haven’t stepped up and are learning the hard way for their dire performances.

You can only say “fair play” to Cas as they tore us apart. However, I think if they had their reserves playing, they still would have won.

Cas simply wanted it more. It’s getting so frustrating seeing us play with 12 men for parts of the game. Teams need to adapt to the way the game is going and you’d think, after seven games, the players might have clicked on.

Just the reigning champions for the Rhinos next.

I can’t see this going any other way than Rhinos being mullered.

There’s a cold evening forecast and it could be a very long night for the players and fans.

IAN SHARP

BBC 2 used to reserve the Saturday early-evening slot for vintage comedy.

Last week, in place of Dad’s Army, Leeds delivered a first half of pure slapstick as they collapsed faster than even the England cricket team can manage, by looking a laughing stock in the full glare of national television. I’ve had to reach for well-thumbed copy of a Roget’s Thesaurus for this week’s piece. A book that really expands your vocabulary, with synonyms for many words. So, not only did Leeds capitulate, they also surrendered, folded, collapsed and, my personal favourite, succumbed to a mediocre Cas side.

As Trading Standards allegedly investigate the 17 that turned out for breaching Trades Description regulations by masquerading as a rugby team, Leeds fans are fearful of the cricket scoreboard being wheeled in for Friday’s game to cope with the volume of digits.

Let’s hope Saints have the good grace to declare at some point. Not only is watching Leeds a severe test of anyone’s mettle right now, but, as my mate pointed out post-match, none of us can see a way of turning this around any time soon.