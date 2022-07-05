Abandonment 'nothing to do with us' say Leeds amateur rugby league club

A Leeds community club say they have been cleared by the referee of any blame after a high-profile game was abandoned over players’ allegedly threatening behaviour.

By Peter Smith
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 5:10 pm
Match official Mark Clayton called a halt to the National Conference Premier Division clash between Parkside and Lock Lane, from Castleford, midway through the second half.

Parkside secretary Paul Thorpe claimed the referee said at the time he “felt threatened by the Lock Lane players”, but Lock Lane officials insisted the actions of both teams were at fault.

Now Thorpe says the referee’s official account of the incident has exonerated the south Leeds side.

Hunslet Club Parkside's Paul Thorpe. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Having received the referee’s report, it is clear Hunslet Club had nothing to do with the referee’s decision to abandon Saturday’s game,” Thorpe told the Evening Post.

The Conference League are investigating and Thorpe added: “I cannot comment further until the disciplinary panel have heard the case.”

The Conference Premier Division is the top competition in the community game and Parkside and Lock Lane are traditionally two of its strongest teams.

Parkside began last weekend fourth in the table, one place behind Lock Lane on points difference.

Parkside were leading 16-6 when the game was halted.

