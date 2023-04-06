After years of complaints from players and coaches, one round will be spread across the holiday weekend this season, meaning teams play just once rather than on Maundy Thursday/Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Rhinos are last up, on Sunday evening at home to Huddersfield Giants and Oledzki insisted: “It’s three games in about 10 days usually, so it is a step in the right direction, for us as players and I think fans too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “When you play that many games in a short period of time, the quality drops. I think that’s natural because players pull up a bit sore, there’s fatigue there and you get a few scrappy games.

Last week's game was Mikolaj Oledzki's first since playing for England against France in a World Cup tie last October. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“If you play one game a week everyone’s ready to go and you get a way better product and the lads can enjoy it a bit more as well.”

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith will name his initial squad on Friday afternoon and Oledzki confirmed he is fit and available after returning from injury in last week’s 20-12 defeat at Hull KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was his first game since a shoulder operation last autumn and he said: “I feel absolutely fine.

Mikolaj Oledzki has been Rhinos' player of the year for the past two seasons. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“There’s a fair few parts of my game I need to polish, but fitness-wise I felt great and my body feels great too. I am really confident, but I know there’s a fair few things I have to improve on rugby-wise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat in East Yorkshire was a tough return for Oledzki as Rhinos, with wind and rain in their faces during the first-half, fell victim to Jordan Abdull’s boot.

They trailed 18-0 after 41 minutes, but steadied the ship after that without managing to get within touching distance of Rovers.

“It’s frustrating the game went the way it did,” Oledzki admitted. “We know we are better than that and we will be better for it.