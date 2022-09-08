The tournament begins on Friday when Catalans play host to Leeds Rhinos for the third time in six weeks, with both teams having won one of the previous meetings in Perpignan.

Catalans were Grand Final runners-up last year, after topping the table.

They finished fourth this time, one place and three points ahead of Leeds and McNamara insisted: “We’re aware of the danger of any of the teams in this play-off series.

Sam Tomkins, left, can't prevent Aidan Sezer scoring the golden-point winning try for Rhinos at Catalans in July. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“I genuinely think all six teams will think they have a real chance of winning it and we are no different.”

The Catalans coach rested most of his senior players for last Friday’s game at Wigan Warriors and said the French side are “fit, fresh and ready to go” ahead of the elimination tie.

“This is going to be an extremely tough game, against a really talented team,” he predicted. “We are aware of that.

“We are slightly disappointed not to finish in the top two, but that’s a measure of how far we’ve come as a club.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara shakes hands with player Joe Chan after last week's win over Leeds. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“This is our third consecutive year finishing in the top four and that’s pretty good.”

The motivation for Catalans is to return to Old Trafford and go one better than in 2021.

“We are still hurting from last year’s Grand Final, but we have got to try and earn the right to get back there and try and get it done this year,” McNamara added.

England Full-back Sam Tomkins will return for Catalans after missing the 32-18 win over Leeds on Monday last week.

He was part of the team beaten 36-32 in golden-point by Rhinos at the end of July, after Catalans led 30-6 in the second half and reckons the visitors will throw everything at Dragons in the must-win clash.

Tomkins warned: “Leeds are very dangerous when they’ve got the momentum.”

He said: “They showed us that not too long ago when they came back and beat us.