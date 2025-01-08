Sixteen players have joined Leeds from other professional clubs over the past two seasons and another five are set to make their debut this year. That’s a huge turnaround for a club who have issued 26 squad numbers for the coming campaign.

Those 16 recruits, all signed under previous boss Rohan Smith, have had mixed fortunes at Rhinos, with more than half of them having already moved on, but others becoming an integral part of the team. Here’s a look at how Leeds’ new faces in 2023 and 2024 fared.