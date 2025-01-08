Sixteen players have joined Leeds from other professional clubs over the past two seasons and another five are set to make their debut this year. That’s a huge turnaround for a club who have issued 26 squad numbers for the coming campaign.
Those 16 recruits, all signed under previous boss Rohan Smith, have had mixed fortunes at Rhinos, with more than half of them having already moved on, but others becoming an integral part of the team. Here’s a look at how Leeds’ new faces in 2023 and 2024 fared.
1. Leeds Rhinos
Sixteen players joined Leeds Rhinos from other clubs during Rohan Smith's time as coach. Here's how they fared. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Andy Ackers
Only injury kept the ex-Salford man out of Leeds’ side in his debut 2024 campaign when he featured 25 times, touching down once. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Brodie Croft
The big money signing from Salford had an impressive first season with Leeds, bagging eight tries and two match-winning drop goals in 26 appearances. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Matt Frawley
The ex-Canberra Raiders scrum-half scored six tries in 26 games - missing only two - during the first season of his two-year deal. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Mickael Goudemand
The French forward was signed from Catalans Dragons and scored one try in 18 games before being released midway through his two-year deal. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Luke Hooley
Signed from Batley Bulldogs, the full-back scored four tries in eight appearances, but was released to join Castleford Tigers after one season with Leeds. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
