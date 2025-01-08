A mixed bag: here's how Leeds Rhinos' signings have fared over past 2 seasons

By Peter Smith
Published 8th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Leeds Rhinos will have a new look squad on show - again - when their competitive season kicks off in a month’s time.

Sixteen players have joined Leeds from other professional clubs over the past two seasons and another five are set to make their debut this year. That’s a huge turnaround for a club who have issued 26 squad numbers for the coming campaign.

Those 16 recruits, all signed under previous boss Rohan Smith, have had mixed fortunes at Rhinos, with more than half of them having already moved on, but others becoming an integral part of the team. Here’s a look at how Leeds’ new faces in 2023 and 2024 fared.

Only injury kept the ex-Salford man out of Leeds’ side in his debut 2024 campaign when he featured 25 times, touching down once.

The big money signing from Salford had an impressive first season with Leeds, bagging eight tries and two match-winning drop goals in 26 appearances.

The ex-Canberra Raiders scrum-half scored six tries in 26 games - missing only two - during the first season of his two-year deal.

The French forward was signed from Catalans Dragons and scored one try in 18 games before being released midway through his two-year deal.

Signed from Batley Bulldogs, the full-back scored four tries in eight appearances, but was released to join Castleford Tigers after one season with Leeds.

