A guide to female rugby league ahead of Leeds Rhinos v St Helens Women’s Challenge Cup final

Wembley will stage its first Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final when Leeds Rhinos face St Helens on Saturday.

The competition has come a long way in just six years, since the final was held at the Heworth community club in York.

This year’s showpiece will be televised live and is set to attract a record crowd for a women’s game in this country. Here’s a guide to the big match.

How do I watch Saturday’s final?

Rhinos celebrate their Cup semi-final win over Wigan last month. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will be broadcast live on BBC 2. It kicks off at 11.50am, which is 10 minutes earlier than originally scheduled.

Is this the first Women’s Challenge Cup final?

No, but it is the competition’s Wembley debut. The first Women’s Challenge Cup was staged in 2012.

Here’s a list of previous winners: 2012 Bradford Thunderbirds 0, Featherstone Rovers 46 (at Tetley's Stadium, Dewsbury); 2013 Bradford Thunderbirds 12, Thatto Heath Crusaders (now St Helens) 54 (at Fox's Biscuits Stadium, Batley); 2014 Bradford Thunderbirds 24, Thatto Heath Crusaders 32 (at Tetley's Stadium, Dewsbury); 2016 Leigh Miners Rangers 6, Thatto Heath Crusaders 62 (at Odsal Stadium, Bradford); 2017 Bradford Bulls 50, Featherstone Rovers 16 (at Heworth ARLFC); 2018 Castleford Tigers 14, Leeds Rhinos 20 (at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington); 2019 Castleford Tigers 10, Leeds Rhinos 16 (at University of Bolton Stadium); 2021 St Helens 34, York City Knights 6 (at Leigh Sports Village); 2022 Leeds Rhinos 8, St Helens 18 (at Elland Road, Leeds).

Caitlin Casey, now of Rhinos, in action for community club Oulton Raidettes last year. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Are female players paid?

Generally, it is still an amateur sport in this country, but this year Rhinos became the first club to offer players incentives for success in the Challenge Cup and Super League.

How high is the standard?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be honest, it varies. The likes of Rhinos, Saints and York Valkyrie are a long way ahead of the other clubs.

St Helens captain Jodie Cunningham - pictured at Wembley with Leeds skipper Hanna Butcher - is a superstar of women's rugby league. Picture by Kieran Cleeves/SWpix.com.

The number of clubs and players is increasing, though and the fact several England stars - including Rhinos’ Georgia Roche and Fran Goldthorp - have been snapped up by clubs in Australia’s full- professional NRL Women’s competition (NRLW) proves the quality individuals are coming through.

The women’s game at the top level is good to watch, with less wrestling - and fewer penalties/set restarts - than the men’s competition. There’s also good skill and big hits on show, though the error rate can be high at times.

Are the laws the same as the men’s?

Yes. Unlike the NRLW, which is 35 minutes each way, Women’s Challenge Cup and Super League matches are played over two 40-minute halves,

Do all men’s clubs have a women’s side?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not yet. From Super League, Leeds, Saints, Wigan, Warrington and Huddersfield have teams in the women’s elite competition, along with York.

Leigh, Barrow, Featherstone, Salford, Bradford and Castleford compete in Super League’s second tier. Other big clubs, including Hull KR, play in the Championship, alongside lower division and community clubs. There is also a women’s winter competition and a Super League South.

Who will win on Saturday?

Saints are the Cup queens and may be narrow favourites, having won the competition in each of the past two years and beaten Leeds 38-18 in a Super League clash three months ago. But Rhinos have improved since then and the final could go either way.

Who are the players to watch out for?

Leeds’ Amy Hardcastle is a women’s rugby league legend.She is a long serving England player and starred in Saints’ Cup win over Rhinos last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Caitlin Beevers - who is also a qualified referee - is one of England’s brightest talents and Bethan Dainton has made a big impression since switching codes in pre-season.

Also keep an eye on teenage half-back Caitlin Casey who has stepped up from the Championship with Oulton Raidettes.