'A great experience' Leeds Rhinos reserves face Wakefield Trinity in Headingley first
It is two derbies for the price of one at Headingley on Saturday with Leeds’ reserves playing Wakefield Trinity (12.45pm) in a curtain-raiser to the Betfred Super League showdown between Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.
Trinity could need a win to finish second in the table and qualify for the Grand Final against unbeaten Wigan Warriors.
Rhinos are sixth going into their final match and Chev Walker won’t be taking any chances ahead of the under-18s’ play-off semi-final against Warrington Wolves at Headingley next Saturday.
Walker - who coaches both lower-grade sides - said: I am debating who to play and who not to play.
“I won’t be putting any of them at risk, but it should be a mixture of lads who’ve not played much in the last month or so and maybe some Featherstone and Hunslet players.
“It is not worth the risk of injuries, because we are skinny on numbers.
The derby against Wakefield is the first time Leeds’ reserves have played at Headingley in a curtain-raiser to a first team game.
“It is a good opportunity, even for the lads who play elsewhere,” Walker said.
“It’s a chance for them to experience playing at Headingley in front of a crowd, especially in the warm-up to what Saturday should be.
“It should be a good occasion for them.”
Leeds’ under-18s finished second in the academy competition and will face third-placed Warrington in a rematch of the curtain-raiser to last week’s Super League fixture between Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants.
Walker’s side won 24-22 to go top of the table, but had to settle for runners-up spot after St Helens beat Wigan. Saints will play Hull in next weekend’s other semi-final.
“Jack [Sinfield] was the difference,” Walker said of the academy’s defeat of Warrington.
“He played really calm and smart.
“It was a good performance by them all, but he was the stand-out, along with Ben Littlewood.”
Rhinos’ second string will be without half-back Dave Gibbons for Saturday’s game.
He joined Leeds’ reserves after being released by Hunslet, but has moved to Bradford Bulls on loan in a bid to secure a contract for next season.