Captain Jodie Boyd-Ward is expecting a “fight to the finish” when Leeds Rhinos attempt to make history in this weekend’s Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup final.

Rhinos, who have held the trophy since 2019, face Catalans Dragons at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield on Sunday.

It is a repeat of last year’s final and pits current Super League leaders Leeds against the reigning French champions.

Catalans’ squad features Seb Bechara, who played with Leeds’ Tom Halliwell and Nathan Collins in England’s World Cup-winning side last year, alongside players from French team, beaten in the final.

Jodie Boyd-Ward and James Simpson, who is now Rhinos' coach, with the Challenge Cup after beating Argonauts Skeleton Army in the 2021 final. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Bechara also plays for Halifax Panthers, who defeated Rhinos in the 2022 Super League title decider.

Catalans will be motivated to gain revenge for both last year’s losses, but Boyd-Ward admitted another Challenge Cup win would be “something special” for Rhinos.

She said: “People keep telling me nobody has won it four times. It would be history-making if we could do it.

Rhinos celebrate their win over Catalans in last year's Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“As Leeds Rhinos we always strive to show people what we are about and making history is one of those things.”

Rhinos, coached by James Simpson, have lost only once this season and Boyd-Ward insisted: “Everyone’s fit and ready, but you can’t underestimate Catalans.

“We know it is going to be a fight to the finish, but that’s what’s going to make it exciting, not only for us, but everyone watching.”

Both teams are packed with big-game experience and Boyd-Ward, who was part of Wales’ World Cup squad, reckons Leeds know what it takes to get their hands on the silverware again.

She said: “It’s getting those little wins - putting enough pressure on for them to make a mistake and that kind of thing.”