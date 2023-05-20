A week after overturning a 14-0 deficit at Wigan Warriors, the boot was on the other foot as Leeds Rhinos went out of the Betfred Challenge Cup 18-14 to the same opposition on Saturday afternoon.x

Rhinos had to reshuffle with Blake Austin (calf muscle) and Ash Handley (ill) both missing, but made a good start, for a change, scoring the first 14 points.

They could not maintain it, though and Wigan were the better side overall in a terrific Cup tie.

It was an outstanding fightback by the visitors who also had key men missing and lost Ethan Havard to injury early on.

Leeds led by 10 points at the interval, but Wigan were level within 14 minutes of the restart and went ahead with 15 minutes left as they took advantage of Rhinos’ mistakes.

Rhinos had a late chance to win it, but it wasn’t their day and they still haven’t won a Cup te since lifting the trophy three years ago.

Leeds took the lead after seven minutes through Tom Holroyd who took the ball at first receiver and rampaged over from 10 metres after Leeds tapped a kickable penalty.

Wigan missed a series of chances after that, through a couple of forward passes, a try-saving tackle by Richie Myler on Jake Wardle and Bevan French dropping Harry Smith’s kick on the line.

Leeds, though, scored next through a Rhyse Martin penalty goal after Wigan were offside. Then Sezer’s pass sent Harry Newman into a gap, he juggled the ball twice, dummied to Myler in support and shrugged off full-back French to score.

Martin’s second conversion made it 14-0 after 31, but Derrell Olpherts knocked on in the next set, Leeds were caught offside and French held off Newman to score an unconverted try.

French struck again just 30 seconds into the second half, supporting Liam Farrell’s break and Harry Smith converted to make it 14-10.

On 54 Smith’s pass sent Junior Nsemba over to level the scores, after Liam Tindall had been trapped in goal, but the conversion was missed. Wardle sliced through to put Wigan ahead, following a knock-on by Myler, 11 minutes later.

The missed goal left four points between the sides and there was anguish for Leeds when Newman broke free, didn’t use Myler, who was in support and was tackled by French.

Here’s how the Rhinos players rated.

1 . Full-back: Richie Myler (squad number one) Would’ve scored if Harry Newman had passed to him late on, took some kicks well under pressure, but his one error was punished 7. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wing: Liam Tindall Lots of energy, trapped in goal a couple of times, once leading to a try 5. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Scored a spectacular try, but was caught out defensively a couple of times and bombed a golden chance at the end 3. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Nene McDonald (no 4) Never quite got into great in a change of role 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales