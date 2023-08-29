8 years on, memories of Leeds Rhinos' 50-0 Wembley win v Hull KR with pix of tries, fans and celebrations
Exactly 120 years after the sport was founded, Rhinos dazzled a Wembley crowd of 80,140 with a sensational 50-0 rout of Hull KR to retain the trophy they had won 12 months earlier.
Tom Briscoe’s five tries was the most in a Challenge Cup final and it was the biggest winning margin.
Leeds also equalled records for most team tries (nine) and most individual points (20 by Briscoe).
Perhaps most importantly, the Cup final success was the first part of Leeds’ historic treble, which saw them go on to finish top of Betfred Super League and complete a clean sweep of domestic trophies by beating Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final.
Rhinos side for the final was: Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe (five tries), Kallum Watkins, Joel Moon, Ryan Hall, Kevin Sinfield (captain, seven goals), Danny McGuire (try), Mitch Garbutt, Adam Cuthbertson, Jamie Peacock, Stevie Ward, Carl Ablett, Brett Delaney (try). Subs Rob Burrow (try), Kylie Leuluai, Mitch Achurch, Brad Singleton (try).
Hull KR’s team was: Kieran Dixon, Josh Mantellato, Kris Welham, Liam Salter, Ken Sio, Maurice Blair, Albert Kelly, Adam Walker, Shaun Lunt, Tony Puletua, Kevin Larroyer, Graeme Horne, Tyrone McCarthy. Subs John Boudebza, James Donaldson, Dane Tiles, Mitch Allgood.
Here’s some pictures to remember one of Rhinos’ greatest days.