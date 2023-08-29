August 29 is rugby league’s birthday and eight years ago Leeds Rhinos celebrated in style with a record-breaking Wembley performance.

Exactly 120 years after the sport was founded, Rhinos dazzled a Wembley crowd of 80,140 with a sensational 50-0 rout of Hull KR to retain the trophy they had won 12 months earlier.

Tom Briscoe’s five tries was the most in a Challenge Cup final and it was the biggest winning margin.

Leeds also equalled records for most team tries (nine) and most individual points (20 by Briscoe).

Perhaps most importantly, the Cup final success was the first part of Leeds’ historic treble, which saw them go on to finish top of Betfred Super League and complete a clean sweep of domestic trophies by beating Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final.

Rhinos side for the final was: Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe (five tries), Kallum Watkins, Joel Moon, Ryan Hall, Kevin Sinfield (captain, seven goals), Danny McGuire (try), Mitch Garbutt, Adam Cuthbertson, Jamie Peacock, Stevie Ward, Carl Ablett, Brett Delaney (try). Subs Rob Burrow (try), Kylie Leuluai, Mitch Achurch, Brad Singleton (try).

Hull KR’s team was: Kieran Dixon, Josh Mantellato, Kris Welham, Liam Salter, Ken Sio, Maurice Blair, Albert Kelly, Adam Walker, Shaun Lunt, Tony Puletua, Kevin Larroyer, Graeme Horne, Tyrone McCarthy. Subs John Boudebza, James Donaldson, Dane Tiles, Mitch Allgood.

Here’s some pictures to remember one of Rhinos’ greatest days.

Trophy lift Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Jones Buchanan, who missed the final through injury, lift the Challenge Cup.

Brett Delaney try Before kick-off, Brett Delaney scoring the first try seemed about as likely as Rhinos winning 50-0. Delaney is now an assistant-coach at Hull KR.

Rhinos fans 1 Rhinos fans at Wembley before the final.