8 Leeds Rhinos players named in England squad as St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves also feature
and live on Freeview channel 276
Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Caitlin Casey, Jasmine Cudjoe, Amy Hardcastle, Zoe Hornby, Izzy Northrop and Bella Sykes could all feature at their home ground on Saturday, November 4.
The squad also includes former Castleford Tigers and Leeds stand-off Georgia Roche who was a Grand Final winner for Newcastle Knights Australia's National Rugby League Women’s (NRLW) competition this year.
Two training sessions will take place this week involving squads representing Lancashire and Yorkshire, with both including senior England players alongside those currently involved in second-string Knights.
The Lancashire and Yorkshire teams will play an Origin training game at Huddersfield YMCA on Wednesday, four days before coach Stuart Barrow names his squad to face Wales.
“The quality of rugby on show during this year’s Betfred Women’s Super League was fantastic, so I thought it was important to give the Knights and our senior internationals an opportunity to train and play together,” Barrow said.
“Our fixture in Huddersfield should be a great experience for everyone involved. Wales will pose a much different challenge to when we last faced them and I think that the progression of Cardiff Demons over the last couple of seasons proves that, so we are keeping focussed and preparing well for what’s sure to be a fantastic game.”
Yorkshire: Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie), Amelia Brown (Huddersfield Giants), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Chloe Billington (Featherstone Rovers), Jasmine Bell (York), Keara Bennett, Caitlin Casey, Jasmine Cudjoe, Amy Hardcastle (all Leeds), Georgie Hetherington (York), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Zoe Hornby (Leeds), Emma Kershaw (York), Izzy Northrop (Leeds), Lacey Owen, Sinead Peach, Tamzin Renouf (all York), Bella Sykes (Leeds), Dannielle Waters (Featherstone), Olivia Whitehead, Olivia Wood (both York). Lancashire: Emily Baggaley (Warrington Wolves), Mary Coleman (Wigan Warriors), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Anna Davies, Eva Hunter, Kaitlin Hilton, Molly Jones (all Wigan), Tara Jones, Katie Mottershead (both St Helens), Victoria Molyneux (Wigan), Eboni Partington, Emily Rudge, Erin Stott, Georgia Sutherland (all St Helens), Tara Jane Stanley (York), Amy Taylor, Paige Travis (both St Helens), Georgia Wilson (South Lothian Magpies), Megan Williams, Victoria Whitfield (both St Helens).