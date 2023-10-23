Eight Leeds Rhinos stars have been named in a 43-player England performance squad ahead of next month’s Test against Wales at Headingley.

Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Caitlin Casey, Jasmine Cudjoe, Amy Hardcastle, Zoe Hornby, Izzy Northrop and Bella Sykes could all feature at their home ground on Saturday, November 4.

The squad also includes former Castleford Tigers and Leeds stand-off Georgia Roche who was a Grand Final winner for Newcastle Knights Australia's National Rugby League Women’s (NRLW) competition this year.

Two training sessions will take place this week involving squads representing Lancashire and Yorkshire, with both including senior England players alongside those currently involved in second-string Knights.

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers scores for England against Wales in 2021. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Lancashire and Yorkshire teams will play an Origin training game at Huddersfield YMCA on Wednesday, four days before coach Stuart Barrow names his squad to face Wales.

“The quality of rugby on show during this year’s Betfred Women’s Super League was fantastic, so I thought it was important to give the Knights and our senior internationals an opportunity to train and play together,” Barrow said.

“Our fixture in Huddersfield should be a great experience for everyone involved. Wales will pose a much different challenge to when we last faced them and I think that the progression of Cardiff Demons over the last couple of seasons proves that, so we are keeping focussed and preparing well for what’s sure to be a fantastic game.”

