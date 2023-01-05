4 new signings in Leeds Rhinos predicted line up for Super League opener at Warrington Wolves
Leeds Rhinos are six weeks away from the start of a new season.
By Peter Smith
Leeds will kick-off the 2023 Betfred Super League campaign when they visit Warrington Wolves on Thursday, February 16.
There is some intense training and three warm-up games to get through before then and coach Rohan Smith will be keen to get some walking wounded back on the field and avoid new injuries.
Rhinos’ squad numbers give an indication of Smith’s thinking regards his first-choice 17, but here’s a prediction of how Rhinos could line up in 42 days’ time.
