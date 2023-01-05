News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

4 new signings in Leeds Rhinos predicted line up for Super League opener at Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos are six weeks away from the start of a new season.

By Peter Smith
3 minutes ago

Leeds will kick-off the 2023 Betfred Super League campaign when they visit Warrington Wolves on Thursday, February 16.

There is some intense training and three warm-up games to get through before then and coach Rohan Smith will be keen to get some walking wounded back on the field and avoid new injuries.

Rhinos’ squad numbers give an indication of Smith’s thinking regards his first-choice 17, but here’s a prediction of how Rhinos could line up in 42 days’ time.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Myler is now officially Leeds' number one and as long and he and the halves stay fit, he'll start there at Warrington.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

He hasn't played since August, because of a calf injury and had an 'extended' break in New Zealand, but could be fit for round one.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. Centre: Derrell Olpherts

New signing Derrell Olpherts doesn't have a top-13 squad number, but injuries in the three-quarters mean he's likely to start the opening fixture.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Both Rhinos' Grand Final centres have moved on and Harry Newman and Nene Macdonald are on the injury list, so Martin may switch from the pack, after doing a solid job in the three-quarters when required last season,

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5