Rhinos suffered two casualties during last weekend’s defeat by Warrington Wolves and another senior player missed that game after picking up an injury in training. There is some positive news though, with two set to return against Huddersfield Giants in Rhinos’ next fixture, on Friday, April 19, including one long-term casualty. Here’s Rhinos’ full injury list, plus players who will be back in contention next week.
1. David Fusitu'a
The winger could feature for the first time this season when Rhinos take on Huddersfield. He is now close to being given the all-clear following knee surgery in February. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Ash Handley
February's Super League player of the month suffered a suspected cracked rib against Warrington, which is likely to mean a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Tom Holroyd v Warrington (Bruce).jpg
The number 10 was taken to hospital after failing a head injury assessment during the game against Warrington. The two-week gap between matches means he isn't automatically ruled out of the Huddersfield fixture, but he will have to go through a return to play procedure so could be in doubt. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. James Bentley
The second-rower failed a head injury assessment in Rhinos' Easter win at Castleford Tigers, ruling him out of last Friday's game. He is going through a return to play protocol, but remains a doubt for the Huddersfield match. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Justin Sangare
The French international prop was suspended when Rhinos faced Warrington, but is available for their next match. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower was stood down from matches and contact training for three months at the start of the campaign after suffering successive concussions in pre-season. He is unlikely to be back in the side before June. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.