23 superb pictures to remember Leeds Rhinos' record-breaking Wembley Challenge Cup final win 25 years ago

Exactly a quarter of a century ago Leeds Rhinos rewrote the record books in the last Challenge Cup final at the old Wembley Stadium.
By Peter Smith
Published 1st May 2024, 08:24 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 08:43 BST

Twenty five years ago, on May 1, 1999, an estimated 30,000 Leeds fans flocked to the capital hoping to see their side lift the famous trophy for the first time since 1978. It turned into one of the club’s greatest days out as Rhinos, coached by Graham Murray, ran up a record score in a 52-16 win and winger Leroy Rivett scored an unprecedented four tries.

Leeds didn’t have it all their own way, going 10-0 down after 11 minutes. They hit back to lead 12-10 at half-time, but London went back in front soon after the break. It was anyone’s game at that stage, but a storming try by Barrie McDermott swung the final Rhinos’ way and they went on to finish with nine tries – then the most scored by a team in a Cup final.

It was a day Leeds’ long-suffering fans will never forget as the club celebrated its first major trophy for 11 years. Here’s 23 superb pictures from that iconic afternoon.

The nLeeds club and fans had waited a long time to lift one of the big trophies.

1. Wembley 1999

The nLeeds club and fans had waited a long time to lift one of the big trophies. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The long wait is finally over as Iestyn Harris becomes the first Leeds captain in 21 years to lift the Challenge Cup.

2. Wembley 1999

The long wait is finally over as Iestyn Harris becomes the first Leeds captain in 21 years to lift the Challenge Cup. Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
Rhinos coach Graham Murray with his daughter Cara after the game.

3. Wembley 1999

Rhinos coach Graham Murray with his daughter Cara after the game. Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
Rhinos captain Iestyn Harris shows off the big prize.

4. Wembley 1999

Rhinos captain Iestyn Harris shows off the big prize. Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
The teams enter the stadium bowl. Rhinos were led out by captain Iestyn Harris and matchday mascot Billy McDermott, the young son of prop Barrie McDermott who was second in line.

5. Wembley 1999

The teams enter the stadium bowl. Rhinos were led out by captain Iestyn Harris and matchday mascot Billy McDermott, the young son of prop Barrie McDermott who was second in line. Photo: RFL

Photo Sales
Leeds coach Graham Murray fights back tears during the post-match celebrations.

6. Wembley 1999

Leeds coach Graham Murray fights back tears during the post-match celebrations. Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RhinosLeedsWembley StadiumLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.