Twenty five years ago, on May 1, 1999, an estimated 30,000 Leeds fans flocked to the capital hoping to see their side lift the famous trophy for the first time since 1978. It turned into one of the club’s greatest days out as Rhinos , coached by Graham Murray, ran up a record score in a 52-16 win and winger Leroy Rivett scored an unprecedented four tries.

Leeds didn’t have it all their own way, going 10-0 down after 11 minutes. They hit back to lead 12-10 at half-time, but London went back in front soon after the break. It was anyone’s game at that stage, but a storming try by Barrie McDermott swung the final Rhinos’ way and they went on to finish with nine tries – then the most scored by a team in a Cup final.